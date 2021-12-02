US tightens travel test requirements, mask warrants





US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 vaccine injections being administered in the United States at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC on February 25, 2021.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The Biden administration is tightening rules for travel to and within the United States, requiring all international passengers destined to test for Covid within 24 hours of departure and extending its mask requirement on all domestic flights and transportation public until March 18.

The changes were announced Thursday as part of a larger plan to bolster the country’s arsenal of tools in its fight against the virus as the world enters its third year of the pandemic.

The plan is also the latest step taken by the Biden administration to stem the spread of the new, highly mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first reported to the WHO by South Africa a week ago. . At least 23 countries have identified cases of omicron so far, and that number is expected to increase in the days and weeks to come, the WHO said on Wednesday.

The United States has joined this list after confirming its first case of the variant in Northern California on Wednesday.

The strengthened pre-departure testing protocols will apply to all inbound international travelers, regardless of their immunization status, and will begin as early as next week, senior administration officials told reporters on a call to the press Wednesday evening. Previously, the United States required proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure, although this was restricted to only travelers vaccinated last month. Unvaccinated travelers were to have a negative Covid test within one day of departure.

“Our doctors believe that the tightening of pre-departure testing requirements will help detect more cases, potential cases of people who may be positive and inside the country,” a senior official said. administration. “And so now is the right time to do it. And we can implement it very quickly. “

The mask’s mandate, which was originally scheduled to expire in January, requires masking on buses, trains, planes and transportation hubs such as domestic bus stations and airports. Fines will continue to be doubled from their initial levels for failure to meet the requirement, starting at $ 500 and up to $ 3,000 for repeat offenders.

Vaccine mandates

The Biden administration’s new plan also urges companies to “move forward quickly” by requiring workers to get vaccinated or tested every week. Such protocols are “particularly important” given the new variant of omicron, the plan adds.

“We are asking companies to go ahead and do what is right to protect our workers, our communities from putting in place some sort of workplace vaccination or testing requirement,” said one senior administration official during the call.

The administration had given companies with 100 or more employees until January 4 to ensure their staff were vaccinated against Covid-19, or tested negative every week before entering the workplace. Unvaccinated employees were also expected to start wearing face masks indoors at the workplace on December 5.

However, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended enforcement and enforcement of the requirements earlier this month, after the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit suspended the policy. pending its review.

More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed to overturn the Biden policy. But unions are asking courts to expand requirements to cover small businesses and protect more workers.

Home Tests Covid

The Biden administration’s winter Covid plan also includes more free home tests.

More than 150 million Americans with private insurance will be able to get reimbursed for their tests at home, according to the plan. Those without private insurance will be able to access home testing through community sites such as health centers and rural clinics.

The plan also aims to strengthen awareness efforts to get more people vaccinated, ensure the equitable distribution of Covid -19 treatments to vulnerable populations and launch more than 60 rapid response teams in states to help fight the virus.

“Although this new variant is worrying, it is not a cause for panic,” said a senior administration official. “We have the tools we need to deal with this variant and continue to make progress in our fight against the virus.”

Last week, President Joe Biden ordered precautionary restrictions on air travel for South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. He did not say how long the bans, which went into effect on Monday, will remain in effect.

The restrictions came into effect three weeks after the United States lifted a blanket ban on visitors from more than 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, India, Brazil and South Africa, replacing them with vaccination requirements for tourists. Other countries implemented new travel restrictions last week, plummeting stocks of airlines and other travel.

The president also said on Monday that his administration was working with vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for additional vaccines or boosters tailored to protect against the new variant.

It calls on the United States Food and Drug Administration and the CDC to use the “fastest process available without cutting corners” to approve such potential vaccines.

The current Covid-19 vaccines on the market are believed to offer some protection against omicron, Biden said on Monday, adding that the booster shots “greatly enhance that protection.”

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci noted on Wednesday that the profile of the variant suggests that its mutations could reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines. However, more data is still needed, he added.

Omicron has over 30 mutations on the spike protein alone. Some of the mutations are associated with higher transmission and decreased antibody protection, according to the WHO.

CNBC’s Spencer Kimball and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.

