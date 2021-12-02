booster jab 2 more years





Christmas parties are a hot topic at many workplaces at this time of year, but the conversation is overblown.

Boris Johnson argued that the celebrations should go on despite the new strain, but Cabinet Secretary Therese Coffee said festival-goers should be vigilant and not see too many parties “wiggling under the mistletoe”. Javid has also urged the public to undergo a lateral flow test before attending the event.

With the hospitality industry in turmoil, William Sitwell asks: Is Omicron a Death Sign for Pubs and Restaurants?

As Covid looks set to dominate the news agenda again, here are the facts:

I flew with Prince Andrew, Maxwell claimed.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s accuser said in New York court that she was introduced to Donald Trump by Jeffrey Epstein at a Florida resort and took part in one of his beauty contests as the accused challenged her memory of allegations of abuse she suffered. On the third day of the trial, “Jane”, an actress in her 40s, also spoke about her experience in Epstein’s private jet at the age of 14 with celebrities including Prince Andrew. Read the full version of the trial version. In an impromptu press conference outside the courtroom, Maxwell’s brother Kevin expressed relief when he met her in person for the first time in 500 days later.

‘Older drivers can avoid points on their driver’s license’

Driving at a red light and driving unnecessarily slow… Poor lane discipline on the highway. A government-funded road safety report recommends that older drivers should be able to commit these crimes without scoring a license. The Older Drivers Task Force is instead urging the country to implement a nationwide driving test that allows seniors 70 and older to take a driving aptitude test instead of being punished if they are caught driving carelessly. Mike Wright explains the ratings.

Watch Matt’s latest cartoon while imagining a “wild” Christmas party hosted by Sage scientists.

Farage Interview Trump | US President Joe Biden has jeopardized relations with Britain by removing a bust of Winston Churchill from his Oval Office, Donald Trump said. In an interview with GB News’ former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, he said he was surprised by one of Biden’s first actions when he entered the White House earlier this year. Ed Power has a 3 star review for the interview.

Worldwide: Baldwin Says ‘I Didn’t Pull the Trigger’

Alec Baldwin wept as he recounted his grief over the accidental shooting of the cinematographer on the set of a movie. The actor claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger”, saying “I don’t know” how a live shot got into the gun he was using to rehearse a scene from the movie Rust. American editor Nick Allen got more from the star’s first interview about the tragedy.

