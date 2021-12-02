First case of Omicron variant confirmed in US, CDC says





According to U.S. health officials, a person in California is confirmed to have COVID-19 caused by the new Omicron variant. This is the first confirmed case of the new variant in the country.

South African scientists first alerted the world to the new variant last week, and more than a dozen countries have already identified cases of it within their borders. The World Health Organization has said Omicron is a “variant of concern.”

In response to the emergence of the new variant, the United States on Monday began restricting travel to the country from South Africa and at least seven other countries. But at this point, the variant was already there.

“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021,” according to a CDC statement. “The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that were improving, went into quarantine and has since tested positive.”

The San Francisco Department of Public Health “continues to speak with the person of everyone they have been in contact with,” according to a statement from the San Francisco Emergency Operations Center.

The individual, who has yet to be named, is between 18 and 49, California Governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Authorities in California also confirmed that the person had received the Moderna vaccine but not a booster, and had not been hospitalized at any time since the onset of symptoms.

The fact that the person is showing mild symptoms and improving “is a testament to the importance of vaccinations,” California Agency for Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly said.

Scientists at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) performed the original genomic sequencing of the case, and the CDC confirmed the results to be consistent with the Omicron variant.

California announced today that it is increasing COVID-19 testing at its airports for people arriving from certain countries. “We recognize that everyone is exhausted and the news of a new variant can be overwhelming,” California and San Francisco health officials said in a joint statement. “It’s important that we collectively focus on the things we know to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. “

Officials stressed that people should get the vaccine and booster if they haven’t already, as well as wear masks indoors, get tested if they are symptomatic and stay away. home if they are sick.

Little is known about the new variant at this point, including whether it is more transmissible or deadly than the other variants, or whether current vaccines will be effective against it.

This is a developing story. Check out updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

