Full-size remote-controlled car set to hit UK roads in 2022





Remote-powered cars will hit the roads of Milton Keynes in 2022 as British tech startup Imperium Drive begins public trials of its app-based Fetch ride-hailing service.

App users can call a car, then the driver who drives the car remotely via the steering wheel and monitor delivers the car.

A wireless connection to the car over a 5G mobile phone network allows it to be driven from a remote office, and Imperium Drive says cars participating in public trials have sufficient safeguards to not require an onboard backup driver during remote trials. Control delivery.

Fetch.AI says the first application of remote driving technology in the UK is the Fetch app. We believe this service will be the first step in the transition to fully autonomous delivery within 5 years.

Unlike other ride-hailing services, Fetch.AI says the service will depend on the app user driving the vehicle. As a result, it asserts that users will be charged less than half the cost of services like Uber or Bolt.

For fleet operators in the car-sharing and short-term rental sectors, the company says remote driving technology can significantly increase revenue per vehicle. They can redeploy vehicles faster during periods of high demand, such as rush hour, which is key to maximizing utilization. They can also extend their reach to allow for intercity travel while reducing fleet maintenance costs associated with relocating vehicles at the end of the rental period.

The Fetch.AI system using 5G connectivity allows remote drivers to switch between different vehicles as needed. The project was supported by the Milton Keynes Council and funded by the government’s 5G Create initiative, which is currently piloting the vehicle on private roads.

Are you comfortable sharing a road with a remote-controlled vehicle? Let me know in the comments…

