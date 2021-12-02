Air Force to Deploy New Bladder Relief Device, Work Towards Suite of Options> Air Force> Post Display





COMMON BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia (AFNS) –

The Air Force should receive the first delivery of the Omni Gen in early December. 3 Skydrate, an improved in-flight bladder relief device.

The Air Force has recognized that current devices are not optimized for long trips and, as a result, aircrews regularly dehydrate to delay the need for bladder relief. Dehydration can lead to reduced endurance and G-force tolerance on the plane, as well as other negative health issues.

Air Combat Command was the primary command in determining the new requirements for bladder relief devices for Air Force pilots.

“Gen. (Mark) Kelly is focused on reducing the foreseeable obstacles to Airmen readiness,” said Scott Cota, Flight Crew Equipment Program Analyst, Directorate of Planning, Programs and Requirements. ACC, Joint Base Langley-Eustis “This is just one of the programs we are working on here that will make it easier for Airmen to train and perform their missions.”

The ACC worked closely with the Air Force Materiel Command and other Air Force units to develop and test Skydrate within a year. Thirty female crew members were on site at Omni’s facility to perform multi-hour wear tests; nine pilots, spread over three facilities, participated in the flight tests.

“This is a good example of using a ‘fly, fix, fly’ model to prioritize feedback from female crews and speed up the testing process to get the device into the field faster,” said Sharon Rogers, chief test engineer, 46th Test Squadron, Eglin Air Force, Base, Florida.

Skydrate is available for men and women, but the focus has been on engineering solutions for female flight attendants. Improvements include a larger collection bag, improved throughput, multiple lengths of hose, one-handed operation for on / off functionality, and more interface or pad sizes to account for anatomical differences in the wearer.

For Major Nikki Yogi, an F-35A Lightning II pilot who took part in the Omni tests, preparation is at the heart of the problem. Yogi is assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron at Eielson AFB, Alaska, under Pacific Air Forces Command. Pilots responding to threats in this region must be prepared for long sorties. A routine flight to Guam takes approximately 10 hours.

“A pilot should focus on fighting the enemy, not whether their bladder relief device is going to work or be comfortable to use,” she said.

Yogi had a bad experience with her device during her deployment as an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot in 2017. As a junior pilot, she did not immediately raise the issue – something she wants to spare to future female pilots. She has volunteered for a variety of equipment tests since returning from that deployment.

“It’s important to provide feedback because it’s those feedback that drives the change,” she said.

The crew will have access to Skydrate by spring 2022. The Human Systems Program Office, a subdivision of the Directorate of Agile Combat Support, at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is currently reviewing proposals from several companies for d ‘other bladder relief devices with new pumps and innovative human interfaces, which are expected to be offered to users within the next year. A suite of bladder relief devices will give Airmen the flexibility to choose the most comfortable human interface option while allowing them to focus on mission execution.

