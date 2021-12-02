Nearly 2% of UK cars are avoiding road taxes, survey shows.





According to the latest DVLA roadside survey data, 1.9% of vehicles in the UK are being used without a license on the road, equivalent to 719,000 vehicles evading road tax.

While this number compares to an estimated 634,000 unlicensed vehicles (excluding motorcycles) in 2019, the DVLA warns that survey sampling errors mean that annual changes are not statistically significant.

The potential tax revenue lost to the treasury totals $119 million, but it is impossible to quantify the actual loss. DVLA said some of this will be recovered either through DVLA enforcement activities or through fleet managers who owe VED to cover non-taxable periods. The DVLA also added that vehicles are often unlicensed for relatively short periods of time, often associated with changes in fleet management. This means that revenues will ultimately recover when alerts and enforcement actions occur.

The majority of untaxed vehicles were Private, Light Goods (PLG) vehicles, accounting for 114 million of the missing revenue. Commodity vehicles accounted for 1.4 million, buses 3 million and other tax classes 700,000.

As a result of analyzing the survey results, 55% of offenders were without a license for less than 2 months, 38% were 10 years old or older, and 9% were under 2 years old.

Commenting on the latest figures, Nicholas Lyes, head of road policy at RAC, said: It is very worrisome that the number of unlicensed vehicles currently on the road is increasing, with the total now reaching nearly three-quarters of a million. We would like to believe that repealing the paper tax disc in 2014 was not at fault, but since then the evasion has still grown significantly, to the shocking level where 2 out of 100 vehicles on the road are not taxed.

The cost of avoiding VEDs is projected to reach a whopping $119 million in 2021 alone, a significant amount that should be spent on improving road networks. We urge the DVLA to do everything it can to strengthen law enforcement and reduce evasion. Because it’s clearly not fair to those who pay their fair share to drive on the road.

AA’s head of road policy, Jack Cousens, said: According to today’s official figures, the law still tracks car tax evaders. But given that hundreds of thousands of cars received Status Off Road Notification (SORN) status during the lockout period, the increase in non-payment of vehicle excise tax is not as bad as feared. Some of those vehicles will be put back on the road with owners mistakenly or intentionally forgetting to notify DVLA.

High inflation, especially pump prices that refuse to fall despite a sharp drop in wholesale costs, always pressures many low-income drivers into a plight without paying taxes. It’s foolish to kick your arm because the punishment is harsh and even your car can break.

DVLA CEO Julie Lennard said: We are working hard to eradicate vehicle tax evasion and the vast majority of drivers are doing the right thing, with over 98% of vehicles on the road taxed correctly. Estimated evasion rates fluctuate, and it is likely that the epidemic has influenced the behavior of some drivers. Those who choose to evade will be addressed using our proven comprehensive package of enforcement actions.

This includes penalties and court prosecutions through the use of automatic license plate recognition cameras, wheel clamping and tax-free vehicle removal.

You can tax your vehicle using a fast and easy online service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and your vehicle tax cost can be spread throughout the year by choosing to pay in installments by direct debit. Method 2020.

Check out our guide on how to SORN a car here…

