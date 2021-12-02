Eating out at lowest level since May in UK amid Omicron fears | Food and beverage industry





In the first few days after news broke about the Omicron coronavirus strain, restaurant industry statistics showed that the number of people eating out across the UK fell to the lowest level since indoor hospitality resumed.

The UK’s estimate of the 7-day to 29 November average was down 6 percentage points for the week leading up to 29 November, the lowest since indoor dining resumed on 17 May in England, Scotland and Wales.

The number of people eating out remained above the level recorded in the same week of 2019 before the pandemic began, but according to figures from Reservations, this number fell to 111%, down from the 117% level the week before. Platform open table.

Figures tracked by the Bureau of Statistics for early signs of the UK economy include the state in which Storm Arwen triggered a decline in economic activity.

Separate figures from ONS showed that road traffic to British ports and the number of daily vessel visits had decreased by the end of last week. He said this could be partly due to the bad weather later in the weekend caused by storm Arwen.

Vehicle traffic on UK roads also decreased by 5 percentage points from the previous week on 29 November to 92% of levels recorded in the first week of February 2020, before the spread of Covid-19.

OpenTable’s daily figures show that the number of people eating out on Monday and Tuesday this week has continued to decline. In a potential signal of consumer caution after the news from Omicron, the number of restaurants seated in the first two days of the week was down 4% and 7% from pre-coronavirus levels compared to an equivalent day in 2019.

The number of people eating out generally decreases at the beginning of the week, but it is the weakest daily figure since July.

eating out chart

This comes after receptionists reported late last week that bookings for Christmas parties and events have been canceled after new news about the Omicron variant, just as pub, restaurant and hotel operators hoped to welcome many guests during an important festival period.

ONS’s snapshots primarily cover one week through Sunday, meaning that so far news about Omicron has only been rated for a few days.

Boris Johnson announced over the weekend measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, including mandatory face coverings starting Tuesday in UK shops and public transport, but not the hospitality sector. But businesses are concerned that stronger measures may soon follow.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO of small business insurer Simply Business, said: “Amid growing fears over the Omicron strain, as Covid-19 restrictions resume, many small business owners will be concerned about the bleak Christmas risks. They will become stronger and more stringent. Not only could it signal restrictions, it could also undermine the confidence of many consumers in the hospitality industry, who have already reported canceled reservations.

