Johnny Depp’s movie ‘Minamata’ finally gets US release – deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Minamata’s movie is finally releasing in the US, we can reveal, but not from MGM who previously acquired the film.

Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) are now teaming up with Samuel Goldwyn Films to give the film a North American release in theaters on December 15. The platform release is expected to expand to the United States and Canada through 2022 and the team is looking to position themselves there for the awards review.

This update comes after the film’s director Andrew Levitas complained earlier this year that MGM was “burying” Minamata over Depp’s well-publicized off-screen issues. You can read the filmmaker’s passionate letter to the studio here. Depp also denounced the non-release in an interview in August in which he said the film was worth seeing but was put on hold because it was “boycotted” by Hollywood.

Minamata traces the true story of famous war photographer W. Eugene Smith (portrayed by Depp) who returned to Japan in the 1970s to document the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in local communities by a large company that dumped chemicals in their waterways.

The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2020 and the filmmakers expected MGM to release it earlier this year following its acquisition in fall 2020 for the studio’s American International Pictures label. The feature film has been released in many international markets, but MGM has blocked the domestic release, which was originally scheduled for February 5. Recently, the filmmakers were finally able to renegotiate a deal to ensure it has a national audience. We reached out to MGM to clarify the non-release, but the studio declined to comment.

Director-Writer-Producer Levitas told us today, “I am delighted that North American audiences can finally learn what happened and continues to happen in Minamata and around the world. The silence of marginalized voices and those left behind (as well as artists) by big business must end, and with new like-minded partners, this story will finally be revealed in North America and hopefully deliver a little peace to the victims and their families. who have suffered too much.

ILBE, owned by prolific producer duo Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, is a public entertainment company listed on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange. The duo previously supported Depp’s 2019 film Waiting For The Barbarians, which was also released domestically by ILBE and Samuel Goldwyn.

Andrea Iervolino said today: “Grounded in exceptional performance, stunning staging and craftsmanship, Minamata is the kind of determined storytelling that fits into the audience and into a movie they’ll enjoy seeing. We’re excited to be able to orchestrate a release campaign alongside Samuel Goldwyn that will invite audiences into this story. “

Depp has had an eventful 18 months. In March, the actor lost an attempt to overturn a UK High Court ruling finding he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor was pulled by Warner Bros. from its Fantastic Beasts franchise following the British verdict. He remains engaged in an American legal battle with Heard.

Bill Nighy, Minami, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Ryo Kase, Asano Tadanobu, and Akiko Iwase also play Minamata.

Pic was written by David K. Kessler, Stephen Deuters, Levitas, and Jason Forman. The producers are Levitas for Metalwork Pictures and Depp for Infinitum Nihil, as well as Sam Sarkar, Bill Johnson and Kevan Van Thompson.

Samuel Goldwyn Films was behind the US releases of 2021 Oscar winner Another Round and 2021 Oscar nominee The Man Who Sold His Skin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/johnny-depp-movie-minamata-us-release-december-mgm-1234882900/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos