Travel restrictions to France: UK travelers need to test for COVID from Saturday





France will require all UK travelers to present a negative test for COVID-19 from Saturday 4 December.

The new rules apply to all countries outside the EU, regardless of an individual’s immunization status. Tests can be PCR or antigen performed within 48 hours of travel.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal has announced new measures to tighten entry rules in response to the new variant of Omicron.

Until this Saturday, UK and other non-EU travelers can continue to enter France with proof of immunization and declaration of oath.

If you are arriving from the Schengen area, you should only submit a negative test if you have not been fully vaccinated. This test must be taken 24 hours prior to travel.

Gabriel Attal also confirmed at a weekly press conference that the travel ban between France and South Africa would be extended until December.

Are there flights between South Africa and France?

Starting Saturday, flights to and from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first discovered, could land in France under very stringent conditions.

This includes allowing only French and EU residents, diplomats and flight staff to disembark, and requiring travelers to be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival before undergoing a seven-day quarantine, even if the result is negative. A positive test requires a 10-day quarantine period.

According to Attal, France has so far recorded 13 suspected cases of Omicron variants. “Let’s not be fooled or naive, it’s very likely that cases will occur in our area in the next few hours or days,” he says.

He also announced on Tuesday (November 30) that 47,177 new cases were recorded in France and that “hospital pressures are increasing significantly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2021/12/02/france-travel-restrictions-covid-test-required-for-uk-travellers-from-saturday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

