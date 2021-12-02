US urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine border, threatens sanctions





The United States urged Russia on Wednesday to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border, warning that a Russian invasion would trigger sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than those imposed so far.

We don’t know if President (Vladimir) Putin made the decision to invade. We know he is building the capacity to do it as soon as possible if he so chooses, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

If Russia follows the path of confrontation, as far as Ukraine is concerned, we have made it clear that we will react resolutely, including through a series of high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from implementing in the past.

Blinken was speaking in the Latvian capital Riga after speaking with NATO and Ukraine foreign ministers on how to respond to what Kiev says is an accumulation of more than 90,000 Russian troops by from its border. He is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

Russia took the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, but denies any aggressive intentions in the current crisis and says it is responding to threatening behavior by NATO and Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said it fears Ukraine is preparing to take back by force areas of the Donbass region in the east of the country controlled by pro-Russian separatists, which Kiev and the United States deny. accused of very dangerous adventurism.

He said Russia could not take any action to defuse the escalation due to a heavy concentration of Ukrainian forces near the border.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Europe was facing a critical moment and Russia was trying to blame Ukraine.

I would like to state once again that Ukraine is not planning any military offensive in the Donbass. This is Russian propaganda nonsense aimed at covering up Russia’s own preparations for a potential attack.

Blinken declined to say what sanctions Russia might face and urged Moscow and Kiev to return to diplomacy and revive a 2014 peace plan for eastern Ukraine.

Russia has mitigated the impact of the sanctions imposed for its invasion of Crimea by reducing its borrowing in foreign financial markets and maintaining large reserves of foreign currency and gold.

But the West now has more potential leverage if it targets the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, through which Russia wants to start pumping gas as soon as it gets the green light from a German regulator.

“NATO is in a difficult situation”

Flash point east-west

Ukraine has centuries of common history with Russia, and Moscow has felt its westward tilt deeply since a pro-Russian president was ousted in a revolution in 2014.

Its current aspiration to join both the European Union and NATO has made it the main flashpoint in Russia’s deteriorating relations with the West.

Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wanted serious negotiations with the United States and its allies to secure legal guarantees that would exclude any further NATO action eastward and the deployment of weapons systems near Russian territory.

A day earlier, the Kremlin chief said Russia was ready with a newly tested hypersonic weapon in case NATO crosses its red lines and deploys missiles in Ukraine.

Blinken said at a press conference: The idea that Ukraine poses a threat to Russia would be a bad joke if things weren’t so serious. NATO itself is a defensive alliance, were not a threat to Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has dismissed accusations that the alliance is provoking Moscow with military exercises in the Black Sea.

The problem with Russia is that it is not transparent, that it has very aggressive rhetoric and a track record showing that it has already used military exercises to cover up aggressive actions against neighbors, he said. said at the Reuters Next online summit.

Russia said it has started regular winter military exercises in its southern military district, parts of which border Ukraine, and 10,000 troops have moved to training grounds across the huge region. Its ally, Belarus, has also announced joint military exercises with Russia on the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said direct talks with Moscow are needed to end the war in the east, which Kiev says has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

We must tell the truth that we will not be able to stop the war without direct negotiations with Russia, and today this has already been recognized by all, all external partners, Zelensky told parliament.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

