Royal Mail Last Posted for Christmas: UK and International Correspondence and Parcels





The Royal Mail has announced the last posting date for Christmas 2021.

Includes UK and international publishing dates.

Sending a parcel out of the UK to an international address using Royal Mail’s international economic services is out of date.

However, international standard mail is still available in most countries.

The Royal Mail says, “Please allow ample time for posting. Post items and gifts for Christmas early, especially for international shipments.

“Continuing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, mass production and winter weather conditions are all impacting our global shipping and regional deliveries.”

Here are all the key dates you need to know.

UK Christmas Last Published Date

Friday, December 17 –

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Saturday, December 18 –

2nd class

2nd class signature

Royal Mail 48

Tuesday, December 21 –

1st class

1st class signature subject

Royal Mail 24

Royal Mail Tracking 48**

Wednesday, December 22nd

Royal Mail Tracking 24**

Thursday, December 23 –

Special Delivery Guarantee

International Last Published Date of Christmas

Monday, December 6

Australia

Greece

Italy

New Zealand

Portugal

Wednesday, December 8

Africa

Latin America

Asia

Far East and Middle East

Friday 10th December

Cyprus

Malta

Sweden

Saturday, December 11

Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Turkey

Monday, December 13

Canada

Czech Republic

Finland

Poland

United States of America

Thursday, December 16

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Slovakia

Spain

Swiss

