International
Royal Mail Last Posted for Christmas: UK and International Correspondence and Parcels
The Royal Mail has announced the last posting date for Christmas 2021.
Includes UK and international publishing dates.
Sending a parcel out of the UK to an international address using Royal Mail’s international economic services is out of date.
However, international standard mail is still available in most countries.
The Royal Mail says, “Please allow ample time for posting. Post items and gifts for Christmas early, especially for international shipments.
“Continuing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, mass production and winter weather conditions are all impacting our global shipping and regional deliveries.”
Here are all the key dates you need to know.
UK Christmas Last Published Date
Friday, December 17 –
Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy
Saturday, December 18 –
2nd class
2nd class signature
Royal Mail 48
Tuesday, December 21 –
1st class
1st class signature subject
Royal Mail 24
Royal Mail Tracking 48**
Wednesday, December 22nd
Royal Mail Tracking 24**
Thursday, December 23 –
Special Delivery Guarantee
International Last Published Date of Christmas
Monday, December 6
Australia
Greece
Italy
New Zealand
Portugal
Wednesday, December 8
Africa
Latin America
Asia
Far East and Middle East
Friday 10th December
Cyprus
Malta
Sweden
Saturday, December 11
Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)
Turkey
Monday, December 13
Canada
Czech Republic
Finland
Poland
United States of America
Thursday, December 16
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
France
Germany
Iceland
Ireland
Luxembourg
Netherlands
Norway
Slovakia
Spain
Swiss
