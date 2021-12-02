Can the UK really force Facebook to sell Giphy? quartz





The UK antitrust regulator ruled on 30 November that Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, must sell Giphy, its GIF database and search engine, for $315 million in 2020. Social media users and advertisers.

CMA found that Giphy’s control of Metas could negatively affect competitors such as TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat if Meta denies access to competitors or requests more data from competitors. Also, since Giphy is an up-and-coming advertising platform, Meta has acquired a potential competitor in a market it already dominates. According to the CMA, UK social media users spend 73% of their time on social media on Metas appsFacebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and the company controls 50% of the UK’s $7.3 billion display advertising market.

Meta said he disagrees with the decision and is considering an appeal. A company spokesperson said both consumers and GIPHY are better off with the support of our infrastructure, talent and resources.

CMA’s decision is the first time the UK government has forced a major US tech company to sell one of its major acquisitions. The days when companies like Facebook (or meta) can prey on potential competitors seem to be coming to an end. Regulators are starting to apply new antitrust standards when investigating a merger that threatens to solidify market dominance of a dominant technology company.

UK vs Facebook

Europe, the world’s largest common market, has tightened regulations on US tech giants in recent years. CMA’s recent order represents an unprecedented expansion of oversight over the Americas tech giant. Although both Meta and Giphy are US companies, the UK government has the power to block or lift mergers on antitrust grounds, says Daniel Crane, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School who specializes in antitrust law. He said the CMA would have jurisdiction over them if both Facebook and Giphie were to participate in the UK market and could in principle issue an order to sell them.

Michelle Meagher, co-founder of the Balanced Economy Project with an antitrust focus who has worked with UK and US antitrust regulators, is a frontier in examining global companies, especially those that serve the online world. He said that there is a need for a supervisor that transcends She said the ability to review transactions that take place elsewhere in the world is an essential part of the global competitive enforcement regime.

It is rare for a CMA to force the sale of two companies based outside the UK. But it is not without precedent. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice tried to block the merger of U.S. software companies Saber and Farelogix, but in just two days, CMA prevented the merger (pdf).

According to Bloomberg, the Giphys and Meta merger evaded US investigation through some accounting tricks that lowered its official value. Giphy reportedly paid dividends to investors ahead of a deal with Facebook to lower the value of its assets, hiding below the federal baseline required to report the merger to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After the incident, the FTC is known to have changed its merger review guidelines, but the CMA intervened before US regulators took action.

Antitrust regulators are changing their coordination.

CMA’s lawsuit over the merger of Meta and Giphy relies heavily on the assumption that Giphy was able to build a digital advertising business that could compete with Meta.

In fact, it happened in 2012 when Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion. At the time, the UK’s Fair Trade Authority (then the UK Consumer Protection Authority) said that Facebook and Instagram did not post antitrust issues. This is because Instagram had no advertising revenue and other competitors existed in the mobile camera space such as Camera Awesome, Hipstamatic and Camera+. But Instagram’s rapid growth, combined with Facebook’s savvy reach, technology, and advertising sales, meant it could soon push other players away.

The need for regulation is now much higher on both sides of the Atlantic. Facebook has been sued by the FTC and 48 state attorney generals for buying the company to curb competition in the social media marketplace. Also, in a 451-page report (pdf) prepared by the US House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee, a large tech company became a favorite target on Capitol Hill. US President Joe Biden has nominated Lena Khan, who has criticized the tech industry as a monopoly, to lead the FTC.

But CMA’s recent decision to withdraw from Meta-Giphy’s acquisition of Meta-Giphy was a particularly aggressive move, said Benjamin Sirota, a former Justice Department antitrust attorney and attorney at law firm Kobre & Kim. As the two companies do not necessarily overlap in function and have weak ties to the UK market, this decision indicates a greater willingness of antitrust regulators to intervene proactively when there is a potential for abuse. It also causes problems for Facebook and the biggest tech companies if they try to make a deal. My first thought is: What will be the deal in this mood when Facebook is not challenged? Shirota said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/2097218/can-the-uk-really-force-facebook-to-sell-giphy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos