Feminism on Vanessa Hudgens, her acting career and who the real Vanessa is





Vanessa is naturally hesitant to talk too much about a project before it even starts, but there are some things she’s reluctant to reveal. It is the story of her mother, who came to America when she was 25. My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up there, she says, there weren’t many women who looked like me and my mom and my family. America is a huge melting pot, so it’s very important to share all the different stories. [just like the] world. There are many different stories that need to be told so that we can be exposed to them and have more empathy for others. Her hope is that her mother writes a book that Vanessa could one day make into a movie.

she goes on I can’t even imagine how hard and challenging it is for her as a woman, because she came to America as an immigrant and no one knows. And because my father was a firefighter, he was away for a week and stayed home for a week. She said it was only her and her mother Gina while he was away, until her sister Stella also came with the actress. But at the time, her mother was finding her way in a new country with her young child. I think it’s a story that’s relevant to many women around the world. The more you share, the higher you can lift each other.

Never had it been more necessary to lean on a woman than when Vanessas’ father Greg passed away from stage 4 cancer the evening before he played Rizzo in Foxs’ ambitious production Grease: Live. In 2016. I never once thought I didn’t want to [Grease: Live!] She looks back and says, because my father wanted me to do it. He has given me a lot of time and energy to make my dreams come true and get a job that allows me to do what I love. So I felt I had to do it. Because that’s what he would have wanted. [me] To do. Obviously if I [hadnt], that would be fine too. But knowing I was doing it to honor him, it made the job really special and made me feel closer to him.

It also taught her to be more protective of her own mental health. You have to take care of yourself. It’s easy to spread yourself in a million different directions, but at the end of the day you have to deal with yourself, she says. She talks about how to take care of herself. Appropriate action must be taken. She points to the power of spending time with good friends and soothing self-care routines. Skincare is a big deal for me. It’s really nice at the end of the day and in the morning to spend some time with yourself in the mirror and to take time to love yourself during the day. Productive exercise sessions are also helpful, she says. Because sometimes I’m at the gym and I don’t want to do something, but I push to the end. Celebrating those little victories is very important to happiness.

So, going back to the initial question of who Vanessa Hudgens is, she says it’s hard to say. [Im] So many different things. There is a version where I am most comfortable at home in pajamas with my girlfriend, a glass of wine and listening to music, but there is another version that feels the most to me when I grimac after finishing nine. And snatch my hair and I put on a dress ready to stop the traffic jam. she smiles and says My appearance is really diverse, but I think there is a sense of playfulness at the center of it. I have a very young spirit.

