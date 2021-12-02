Comparative efficacy of BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines in US veterans





Specification of target tests

We designed this observational analysis to emulate a target trial (i.e., a hypothetical pragmatic trial that would have answered the causal question of interest) of BNT162b2 versus mRNA-1273 for the prevention of outcomes of Covid-19 in the VA healthcare system. The key components of the protocol are summarized in Table S1 of the Supplementary Annex, available with the full text of this article on NEJM.org.

Eligibility criteria included veteran status, an age of at least 18 between January 4 and May 14, 2021, no previously documented SARS-CoV-2 infection, no previous vaccination against Covid-19, and a known residential address outside of a long-term care facility, as well as known smoking status and body mass index recorded during the previous year. Participants had to have used the VA health care system in the previous year (defined as receiving care at an eligible station to administer study vaccines and having at least one primary care visit); however, they must have had no interaction with the health system in the previous 3 days (which may have indicated the onset of symptomatic disease and excluded vaccination).

Interventions of interest were vaccination with BNT162b2 vaccine or mRNA-1273 vaccine, with a second dose scheduled 21 days later for BNT162b2 vaccine and 28 days later for mRNA-1273 vaccine. To ensure a balance of important characteristics between groups, eligible veterans in the target trial would be randomly assigned to one of these two vaccine groups within defined strata based on calendar date (5-day increments ), age (5-year age groups), sex (male or female), race (White, Black, other or unknown), urbanity of residence (urban or non-urban) and geographic location (coded as one of the 19 categories of the Integrated Services Network for Veterans).

The five outcomes of interest were documented SARS-CoV-2 infection, documented symptomatic Covid-19, hospital admission for Covid-19, intensive care admission for Covid-19, and death from Covid- 19. For each eligible participant, follow-up began on the day the first dose of vaccine was received (baseline) and ended on the day of the outcome of interest, death, 168 days (24 weeks) after the baseline date , or the end of the study period (July 1, 2021), whichever occurs first.

This target trial was designed to assess the comparative efficacy of vaccines in a period when the alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 was predominant. However, the alpha variant had declined to a 26% share of the variants circulating in the United States as of June 26, 2021, as it was quickly replaced by the delta variant, which fell from a 68% share as of July 3. 2021., 99% to September 18, 2021.11 To assess the comparative efficacy of vaccines in a predominantly delta-variant period, we considered a second target trial that was identical to the first trial except that the recruitment period was July 1 through September 20, 2021, and the only outcome of interest was a documented SARS-CoV-2 infection (because the period was too short to accumulate a sufficient number of rarer outcomes, such as hospitalization and death) .

Emulation of target assays

We emulated the above pragmatic target trials using the VA healthcare databases, which are described in Additional Methods section 1 of the Supplementary Appendix. Table S2 provides detailed definitions of all study variables. Vaccination was identified using records in the field of vaccination and procedures recorded in the outpatient or inpatient field of the database. SARS-CoV-2 infections were identified using the VA Covid-19.12 national surveillance tool which integrates data on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory tests with treatment in natural language clinical notes to capture diagnoses inside and outside the VA health care system. Symptomatic Covid-19 was defined as at least one of the following symptoms documented in the VA health care system within 4 days before or after documentation of SARS-CoV-2 infection: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, throat pain, loss of taste or smell, headache, myalgia, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms were checked using records from the outpatient, inpatient, vital signs, health factors and charges domains in the database. Hospitalization for Covid-19 was defined as hospitalization within 21 days after documentation of SARS-CoV-2 infection (noted with the inpatient area), admission to intensive care for Covid- 19 was defined as an admission to intensive care during hospitalization for Covid-19 (found with the inpatient domain and specialty transfer codes), and death from Covid-19 was defined as death in 30 days from documentation of SARS-CoV-2 infection (determined using patient domain).

To mimic the stratified randomization of the target trial, we matched eligible people who were vaccinated with BNT162b2 in a 1: 1 ratio to eligible people who were vaccinated with mRNA-1273. Matching factors (calendar date, age, sex, race, urbanity of residence and geographic location) are associated with the likelihood of receiving a particular vaccine, as well as the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or Severe Covid-19. . (Additional details on the matching algorithm are provided in Additional Methods 2 section of the Supplementary Annex.)

To explore the possibility of residual confusion (for example, by underlying health condition or care-seeking behavior), we used two negative outcome controls that are not directly affected by vaccination but for which the effect of vaccination could also be confused.13 First, we assessed the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 in the first 10 days after the first dose of vaccine, during which no difference in risk between vaccines is 1.2 Second, we assessed the risk of death from causes other than Covid-19 during the follow-up period.

Statistical analyzes

The balance of covariates after pairing was assessed by plotting the mean differences between the values ​​of the variables (normalized for continuous variables) for the vaccination groups, with a difference of 0.1 or less considered acceptable.14 The curves d The cumulative incidence (risk) for the vaccination groups were estimated with the KaplanMeier estimator.15 We considered the period from the day of the first dose of vaccine to the end of follow-up. We used the KaplanMeier estimator with daily outcome events to calculate the probability (risk) of the outcome over the period. We then calculated the risk differences over 24 weeks and the relative risks between the vaccination groups. We performed subgroup analyzes by age (<70 or 70 years) and race (Black or White). A nonparametric bootstrap with 500 samples was used to calculate percentile-based 95% confidence intervals for all estimates.

Analyzes were performed with R software, version 3.6.0 (R Foundation for Statistical Computing) and SAS software, version 8.2 (SAS Institute). Information on the author’s contributions to the study is provided in section Additional Methods 3 of the Supplementary Annex. The first and last authors guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the data presented in this report.

