Second U.S. case of omicron variant discovered in Minnesota





Three US states have identified new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Health officials in Minnesota and Colorado both announced a case of the new highly mutated variant on Thursday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first individual detected with omicron in California.

All three cases have mild symptoms or are recovering, according to health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health said an adult male, who lives in Hennepin County, had the variant. He was vaccinated about six months ago and received his booster in early November, department officials said in a briefing Thursday.

He had mild symptoms on November 22, which have since disappeared.

He told the Minnesota Department of Health that he traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19 to 21.

Minnesota health officials are working with New York health officials to determine who the man may have come in contact with. He had not traveled overseas and officials from the Minnesota Department of Health said transmission of the virus was very likely to have occurred during the convention.

A statement from the Javits Center, which at one time was a New York City vaccination center, said visitors are required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks indoors.

Because the Minnesota man attended the convention, the variant is likely to spread to New York City, Health Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi said on Twitter on Thursday, urging convention attendees to watch out. get tested immediately and take precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

A person close to the man in Minnesota has tested positive for the coronavirus with a rapid test, officials said. The result is investigated and the person is isolated, they said.

Governor Tim Walz said “the news is worrying, but it’s not a surprise.”

“We know this virus is highly infectious and is moving rapidly around the world,” he said.

A Colorado resident also contracted the variant strain of the virus, the state’s health department confirmed Thursday. The woman, who lives in Arapahoe County, had recently traveled to South Africa and was fully vaccinated, but had not yet received a booster.

She is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating herself at home, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

On Wednesday, the CDC and the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health identified a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22 as the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the United States three days before. scientists from that country announced that they had identified the new variant.

The person in California, an adult under 50, developed symptoms days after arriving in the United States and was tested on November 28, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a briefing Wednesday. The test came back positive for Covid-19 on Monday, November 29.

“The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is in self-quarantine and has since tested positive,” the CDC reported in a statement.

Close contacts of the California case have undergone Covid testing and so far no one has tested positive. The California individual was fully vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna vaccine, but had not been eligible for a booster.

The omicron variant has a high number of mutations which suggest it can spread just as or more easily than the delta variant, which accounts for 99.9% of Covid cases in the United States

Scientists have warned that it is still not clear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of the virus that has killed more than 5 million people worldwide. It is also not known how well vaccines and treatments would work against the variant.

The World Health Organization said on Monday that the global risk of the new variant is “very high”.

Meanwhile, public health experts continue to recommend proven ways of protecting against Covid: vaccination and booster, wearing masks indoors and in overcrowded spaces, and maintaining physical distancing.

The variant has been detected in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, Israel and Hong Kong, among other countries.

As world leaders and health experts urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, some countries are struggling to vaccinate their populations due to lack of access.

Follow NBC HEALTHonTwitter & Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/minnesota-omicron-variant-case-rcna6909 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos