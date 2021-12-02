Biden imposes new coronavirus travel restrictions in United States





WASHINGTON

US President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed more stringent coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also presented a plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months.

Every international traveler will need to have a negative COVID-19 test within one day of leaving for the United States, a change from the current three-day policy. The rule will apply to both U.S. citizens and foreign nationals.

In addition, Biden has extended the mandate for wearing masks on public transport and at airports from January 18 to March 18.

A second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was confirmed in the United States on Thursday. But Biden told a rally of National Institutes of Health officials outside Washington that his plans would give the country a moment. [where] we can put this crisis behind us.

The Democratic president, locked in court battles with Republican opponents over his demand that 84 million workers in companies with 100 or more employees be vaccinated by January 4, denounced what he said was a sad and sad comment that anti-coronavirus measures have turned cranky political fights.

With the omicron variant spreading around the world, Biden said, we were going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion.

He described new efforts to get 60 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated in their arms and urged 100 million previously vaccinated people to receive booster shots.

The president said there are now 80,000 sites in the United States where people can get vaccinated and 35,000 sites where parents can get their children between the ages of 5 and 18 vaccinated.

San Francisco Director of Health Dr Grant Colfax speaks about the first confirmed case of the omicron variant as the Mayor of London Breed, right of the podium, listens during a COVID-19 briefing outside the hotel de city ​​of San Francisco, California, December 1, 2021.

Biden said hundreds of new sites have been opened where families can come together to get everyone vaccinated at the same time. He said he would do everything in my power to advance research and approval for injections for children under 5.

He said the government was making home COVID-19 testing more readily available, with insurance companies paying the cost. People without insurance will also be able to take the tests for free.

Biden also said 60 medical teams are being created to travel on short notice to states where hospitals have been inundated with COVID-19 cases and need more healthcare workers.

He said the United States would ship an additional 200 million doses of the vaccine to the world in the coming weeks, but not at the expense of an American who gets vaccinated first.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to Biden, on Wednesday stressed the need for people to be vaccinated, including booster shots.

He said there was every reason to believe that the increased immune response provided by the booster shots would help prevent serious illness if a person were infected with the omicron variant.

I think what’s happening now is another example of why it’s important for people who haven’t been vaccinated, Fauci said.

The second US case of omicron involved a man from Minnesota who had attended a convention in New York.

Medical workers examine a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bagae Hospital in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, November 29, 2021

The first confirmed case in the United States of a person infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered earlier in the western state of California, US health officials said. This person returned to the United States after a trip to South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on Monday, Fauci told reporters.

Fauci said the person was showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, self-quarantining and improving. The person was fully vaccinated, he said, but had not yet received a booster.

The omicron case adds the United States to the growing list of at least 24 countries where the variant has been discovered.

The United States joins a growing list of countries that have imposed some form of outright travel restrictions or bans on foreign travelers since the omicron variant was first identified on November 24 by scientists in South Africa, according to the World Health Organization.

