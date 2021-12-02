FirstFT: Brexit fears hamper US-British trade talks





The US is delaying a deal to lift Trump-era tariffs on British steel and aluminum. Because Washington is concerned about London’s threat to change trade rules after Brexit in Northern Ireland.

Brussels and Washington have repeatedly warned London that unilateral changes to the EU-British agreement preventing the UK from leaving the EU in 2020 could threaten the peace on the island of Ireland.

Commerce Department officials said they were unable to hold talks on metal tariff easing because of US concerns about the UK threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol after Brexit.

This provision overrides part of the UK’s exit from the EU and stops the inspection of goods traveling from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland.

1. U.S. Supreme Court judges appear to be willing to curb the right to abortion. The first claim was raised yesterday in America’s most significant challenge to abortion rights for generations. The case is the first to challenge the 1973 Roe v Wade decision after former President Donald Trump appointed Amy Connie Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, giving the Supreme Court a 6-3 majority.

2. ExxonMobil Announces New Carbon Emissions Target The US energy giant announced earlier this year that it has set a goal of reducing the company’s overall greenhouse gas intensity by 20-30% by 2030, after meeting its previous 2025 target. But Andrew Logan, Ceres’ senior director of oil and gas, which is coordinating investor behavior on climate change, said the new emission targets are “very inadequate”.

3. US Defense Secretary Warns of China’s Hypersonic Weapon Test Lloyd Austin highlighted why China’s hypersonic weapons development and testing has escalated tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and made China a top challenge for U.S. forces. The remarks follow yesterday’s warning by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that China’s invasion of Taiwan would amount to “economic suicide.”

4. Resignation of Turkey’s Finance Minister Ludfi ​​Elban, considered the last voice of economic legitimacy in the cabinet of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been replaced by a loyalist amid the collapse of the lira and soaring inflation.

5. Epstein Complainant Testifies that She Was Introduced to Trump A woman in her 40s told a New York court yesterday that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein took him to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, to meet Donald Trump. 14 years old. Check out the trial here.

coronavirus digest

U.S. health officials said on 22 November an individual living in California who returned from South Africa was infected with the omicron strain of coronavirus, making it the first case of a new strain identified in the country.

Rising infections, new strains and re-imposition of pandemic restrictions threaten the eurozone’s economic rebound, with fewer people shopping, dining and movie theaters, high-frequency data shows.

The UK will purchase an additional 114 million doses of the vaccine for use over the next two years, including a modified jab to combat future strains.

KPMG has told UK auditors that it will be in the office of a customer site four days a week from now on.

Multi-manager hedge funds that trade a variety of assets and strategies are making salaries of thriving traders skyrocket during the coronavirus crisis.

days ahead

Covid curbs President Joe Biden is expected to announce a series of new measures designed to slow the spread of the virus during the winter, including free fast tests, extended mask duties on public transport, and stringent testing requirements for international travelers.

Data submissions on unemployment benefits are expected last week to rise again from its lowest level since 1969. This data predates Friday’s non-farm payroll report. Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, is expected to report that its gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.3% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, although there was no change.

Revenue A handful of retailers, including Dollar General, Kroger and Ulta Beauty, will release the report’s findings, and investors are watching for updates on supply chain disruptions and price pressures.

OPEC+ Meeting Saudi Arabia and Russia-led oil producers meet a week after oil prices plunged 20% on fears of the Omicron variant and concerns about its impact on energy demand.

Another thing we are reading

FT’s 25 Most Influential Women of 2021 This year, the FT asked the world’s most prominent women to submit entries for Most Influential Women of 2021, including Jane Fraser, Christine Lagarde, Elizabeth Warren and Billie Jean King.

Across continents, industries and issues, these amazing women all shaped this turbulent year. © Freya Betts

Response to Jay Powell’s hawkish focus on inflation This week the Federal Reserve Chairman virtually scrapped the central bank’s dove-like stance on inflation and made combating inflation a top priority. Colby Smith reports on the reaction of economists and market participants to these changes. Thanks to all readers who have shared their answers, including the following answer by Larry Rand.

Inflation is not temporary, and if left unchecked, it becomes harmful and chronic. Biden should also be concerned. Inflation ended Ford and Carter’s presidency.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Unfair Reign The five-time prime minister, one of Israel’s most important figures, should face criminal charges on corruption charges that prevent him from returning to government. But his next big shot could come at the end of 2023.

China’s fight against financial fraud Tens of thousands of citizens are victims of financial fraud in the world’s second-largest economy with a fast-growing middle-class population. A nationwide anti-fraud education campaign now aims to combat scammers. But does it work?

FT/McKinsey’s Book of the Year Nicole Perlroth’s sober examination of the cyber arms arms race, This Is How They Tell Me World Ends, was voted last night by the Financial Times and McKinsey’s Business Book of the Year for 2021. “Cyber ​​security is not important. FT Editor Roula Khalaf, who chaired the judging, was rated high enough on the CEO’s agenda. “I hope this award will inspire them to read and be interested in this book.”

Gift

Interior design columnist Luke Edward Hall recommends a “very coveted” gift for the home. His favorite selections range from fancy Christmas decorations to rare books and kitchen gadgets on art, interiors, gardens and design.

Hand blown cheap from keeping selection

