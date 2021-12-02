Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson appointed coach of the United States women’s national football team





CLEVELAND – Callie Brownson will trade her brown and orange gear this summer for red, white and blue – and pursue another gold medal.

The Cleveland Browns chief of staff, and one of the few assistant coaches in the NFL, will coach the United States women’s national tackle team this summer at the world championships in Finland.

It’s a dream job for Brownson, 32, who won two gold medals playing for the USA team.

“It means a lot to me,” she said on a Zoom call Thursday. “The moments I have had as a player for this national team are so special to me. You cannot say enough about playing the sport you love while playing internationally and representing your country. . “

His selection by American football follows his arrest in May for driving a vehicle under the influence. She said she was grateful for the support she received from the Browns and others during a difficult time.

“I was really scared by the time everything I had worked for was gone,” Brownson told the Akron Beacon-Journal on Wednesday. “But that’s, I guess, a testament to how much I love it and how much it means to me. It was the thing I was most afraid of losing.

“I made a really, really horrible, dangerous and irresponsible decision that night, and I accept the consequences that come with it. No one was more disappointed with my actions that night than myself.”

Brownson is in his second season with the Browns. Coach Kevin Stefanski hired her shortly after getting the job at Cleveland, and he credited her with helping him get through a tough first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brownson, who will miss part of training camp to coach the U.S. team, laughed when asked if she was convinced Stefanski could function without her.

“We’ve all learned in 2020 that we need to have contingency plans, and that’s a positive reason to have a contingency plan,” she said.

The U.S. team will compete in the International Federation of American Football World Championship in Vantaa, Finland from July 27 to August 31. 8. The squad will consist of 45 players and seven assistants, and Brownson said it was “a priority” to hire women for some of these jobs.

The Americans will face seven other teams, all trying to dethrone them as champions.

“The world is coming for the American team,” said Brownson, adding that the international teams have narrowed the gap over the past five years over the United States. “We have won three gold medals and we want a fourth. They too.”

After playing in the Women’s Football Alliance, Brownson began her coaching career at her high school in Alexandria, Virginia. She worked as a trainee scout with the New York Jets before moving to Dartmouth.

She then spent a season as a trainee coach with the Buffalo Bills before being handpicked by Stefanski, who started out as an administrative assistant in Minnesota.

“USA Football made a huge selection in Callie,” Stefanski said.

Brownson’s responsibilities with the Browns extended beyond planning. Last season, she became the first female position coach in a game when she replaced tight ends coach Drew Petzing, who did not make the trip to Jacksonville after his wife, Louisa, gave birth. to the couple’s first child.

Brownson has also assisted the Cleveland running backs, and she’s ubiquitous on the field during practices while shouting out exercise changes.

“I have become a much better coach and a much better person since being here as Cleveland Brown,” she said. “I’m grateful for everything they taught me, how much they believed in me and how much I’ve grown since being here as a coach.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32771166/cleveland-browns-chief-staff-callie-brownson-named-us-women-tackle-national-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos