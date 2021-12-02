Nicola Sturgeon accuses the UK government of ‘seizing power’ over its shipping link strategy.





NICOLA Sturgeon accused the British government of “attempting to seize power” over the Boris Johnson administration’s plans to implement transport projects despite a shift in policy sphere.

The union linking report was released by the UK government last week and included calls for shorter rail travel times and improvements to major roads, including the A75.

However, the Scottish government has expressed concern about spending and pushing policy in areas for which UK ministers are not accountable under the handover agreement.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson pressed the first minister on the report.

“I don’t think there’s been much review of Scotland,” Sturgeon said in the first minister’s question.

She added: “We are very excited to discuss and consider what the benefits might be. But there is an attempt to seize power from Scottish ministers to make a decision on priorities, and proposals to improve funding on one pathway are hanging before us.

“If British ministers really want to help, why not provide the necessary funds for infrastructure investments under the budget mechanism established for Scotland so that a democratically elected Scottish Parliament can prioritize spending accordingly? By power of attorney?”

Simpson accuses the first minister of not reading the review, adding that “they don’t do anything as she suggested.”

He pointed out that SNP Transport Minister Graham Day said he was ready to discuss improvements to the A75 with the UK government.

Simpson added: “If the First Minister is going to read the review, she will see the topic that the two governments need to work together.”

He claims that “Scotland Transport Authority officials have been instructed to stop” working on a joint project with Westminster to advance a plan to cut rail travel to London by three hours.

However, Ms Sturgeon dismissed the claim.

She added: “Of course we will discuss with the UK government how we can benefit from a connectivity review.

“For example, there are no specific commitments to financing the A75. We’ll discuss that, but the really important thing we have to decide is that so-called promises are actually delivered, as we often find that promises don’t come true.

“Another thing we need to check is that the funds are additional. What the British government is offering us on the one hand is that it is not being taken away from us on the other hand. That is often the case.

“I hope we can negotiate on that and reach a position that is mutually beneficial.

“But I don’t think it should be controversial in principle to ask why we don’t do these things in accordance with mandate agreements and established funding mechanisms, instead of the UK government trying to hand over the head of government. elected to the Scottish Parliament.”

“We are ready to work with the Scottish government to improve transport networks across the UK for the benefit of all,” a UK government source said.

