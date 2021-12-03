US, EU, UK and Canada announce new sanctions against Belarus | Refugee News





The sanctions against Belarusian entities and individuals come amid an ongoing pressure campaign against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Canada have imposed sanctions on Belarus, accusing President Alexander Lukashenko’s government of human rights violations and of orchestrating irregular migration across the border. EU.

The two North American countries, Britain and the European bloc on Thursday announced the sanctions in a joint statement, saying they targeted certain people and entities.

This decision is part of an ongoing pressure campaign waged by Western countries against Lukashenko, which they accuse of human rights violations and of creating a migration crisis.

We remain committed to supporting the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people and unite our efforts to impose costs on the regime and those who support it for its efforts to silence the voices of independent civil society, the media and all Belarusians who seek to tell the truth about what is happening in their country, the statement said.

The UK has frozen the assets of OJSC Belaruskali, a Belarusian state-owned potash fertilizer producer, and the US has tightened sanctions against the company, which it had already listed black in August. Washington has also restricted financial transactions with Belarusian sovereign debt.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions were aimed at increasing the cost to the Lukashenko government of its crackdown on dissent and attacks on international standards.

These sanctions also respond to the [Lukashenko] Regimes of ruthless exploitation of vulnerable migrants from other countries in order to orchestrate the smuggling of migrants along its border with EU states, Blinken said in a statement.

The West blamed Belarus for a migration crisis along the border of Eastern European countries with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The EU accused Minsk of facilitating the arrival of thousands of people, mostly from the Middle East, to the bloc border in response to European sanctions against the Lukashenko government. Belarus has dismissed the charges as absurd.

The stalemate has left thousands stranded in the freezing cold along the EU border. On Thursday, the European Commission proposed measures that would make it more difficult to seek asylum in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Tensions between the Belarusian government, allied with Russia, and the West escalated in August 2020 after a presidential election that the United States calls fraudulent gave Lukashenko a sixth term.

The election sparked mass anti-government protests in Belarus that met with a crackdown on dissent.

The United States and European countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Lukashenko and his government over the past year.

The sanctions continue to target important sources of revenue for the Lukashenko regime and impose severe restrictions on those responsible for some of the worst undemocratic acts in Belarus, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement on Thursday.

The measures also come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia, with Washington warning that Moscow is considering significant aggressive measures against Ukraine.

Russia on Wednesday ordered the departure of U.S. embassy staff in Moscow by the end of the month, apparently in retaliation in response to the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats from Washington.

After meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, Blinken called on Russia to break the deadlock with Ukraine. The only threat is that of a new Russian aggression against Ukraine, he told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/2/us-eu-uk-canada-announces-new-sanctions-on-belarus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos