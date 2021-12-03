UK rejects US link between steel tariffs and Northern Ireland trade rules





British ministers have rejected US linking the elimination of metal tariffs to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules debate, describing it as a ‘false story’.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the United States is delaying negotiations to end Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs because of concerns that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to unilaterally end parts of the UK-EU trade deal. In October, the US agreed to lift tariffs on EU steel and aluminum.

UK Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt said in the House of Commons on Thursday that the Johnson government had not accepted such a connection. “It may be true about how some people in America feel, but it is a false story. These are two completely separate issues.”

Johnson’s spokesman added that he was “not aware” of the US administration linking the two issues. “We are working closely with the Biden administration,” he added. “The United States is working to alleviate this problem.”

British Minister of International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan will visit the US on Monday, a three-day trip to New York and Washington. A Whitehall official confirmed at a meeting that included Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo that tariffs would be “one of the issues she would raise.”

Trevelyan told MPs he hopes to get a broader UK-US trade deal. “We’ve always made it clear that a good deal is better than a quick deal, and we’re here when America is ready to continue those discussions.”

British steelmakers have warned EU producers will lose additional sales if a deal on Trump-era tariffs is not reached within days. This is because the tariffs will be lifted on January 1st. Both sides must “strengthen all their powers” in order to close the deal, UK Steel said in a statement.

After the tariffs were imposed, our exports to the US decreased from 350,000 tons in 2018 to 200,000 tons in 2020. “While many US customers have supported us, it is essential that all parties work together to reach an agreement that provides the UK with the same tariff-free quotas that the EU already has.”

Johnson is facing pressure from Washington, Brussels and Paris not to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which ignores Britain’s exit from the EU. British ministers have suggested that this will not happen before Christmas.

Democrats in Washington have publicly warned that the UK could destabilize trade relations and “hard-earned peace” by threatening to trigger Article 16.

The British Prime Minister calls for changes to the protocol to protect the peace process. Trade unionists complain that increased border checks on trade from the UK to Northern Ireland are putting a strain on unions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that the NI Protocol is an “existential question” for the EU and a “war and peace in Ireland” issue.

Downing Street responded on Thursday, “When it comes to protocols, it’s important to measure and use appropriate language given the sensitivities involved.”

Negotiations between UK Brexit Secretary David Frost and Brexit Commissioner Maros Shefkovich are expected to continue through Friday. The committee said it will continue to talk, even though there has been no progress in the past six weeks.

“We continue to work intensively with the UK to find joint solutions to the real problems people face in Northern Ireland. We are working 24 hours a day,” said a spokesperson for the committee. “I’m not going to create a new deadline.”

Many EU member states are preparing Frost to trigger Article 16 even after Christmas. “We will return to the threat in January. I don’t think US pressure will make a difference,” said one EU diplomat.

