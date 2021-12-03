Omicron Covid strain: 10 new cases identified with mutant strain in UK





People are being urged to get vaccinated to protect against a new wave of disease (Photo: Getty)

Another 10 cases of the Omicron strain were found in the UK today, bringing the total to 42 cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said seven cases were found in the UK and the other three in Scotland.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 29 and Scotland to 13.

In England, cases have been confirmed in the East Midlands, East England, London, South East and North West.

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the impact of this mutation on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

Vaccinations are critical to strengthening our defenses against this new strain. Take the first, second, third or booster jab without delay.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

A booster dose is now recommended for all persons 18 years of age and older and can be used at least 3 months after the last primary course jab. Accept this offer as soon as you qualify to protect yourself, your family and your community.

In accordance with government guidelines, including on public transport and in shops, wear a mask to break the chain of transmission and slow the spread of this new strain.

It is very likely that we will find more cases in the coming days as we see them in other countries worldwide and increase case detection through intensive contact tracing. That’s why it’s important that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR.

Close contacts of suspected Omicron patients are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

“The current situation is evolving and the contact tracing and health protection teams are working to establish a potential link between close contact and Omicron cases,” a Scottish government spokesperson said.

So it takes time to check the important connections between settings or cases, and if so, check them.

As First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon said in Parliament on Tuesday, there are already suspicions that some degree of community transmission of this strain is taking place in Scotland.

Shoppers walk along Oxford Street in central London (Photo: Getty) as compulsory wearing of masks in stores and public transport is re-introduced in the UK.

However, as of yet, there is no indication that the transmission of the new strain is continuing or widespread.

The Scottish Department of Public Health is working hard to identify all cases of Omicron as soon as possible in Scotland.

This enhanced surveillance gives us the best chance to quickly identify cases, break the transmission chain and contain the spread while we learn more about this variant.

The Scottish government has said vaccination is the number one line of defense and has urged people to strictly follow all protective measures currently in place to prevent transmission.

Despite the emergence of new strains, the government still plans to stop free Covid-19 home testing.

Now, anyone can get a box of swabs in front of their home or at a pharmacy.

However, the government said the universal free offering would eventually end and the individuals and businesses using the test would bear the cost.

When asked on Metro.co.uk, the Department of Health and Human Services won’t be clear how long the free testing policy will be extended.

The self-isolation law will remain until March 24, 2022 unless repealed, but the department has not provided any guarantees that free testing will last until then.

