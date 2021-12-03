Britain buys enough coronavirus vaccine to give everyone a fourth jab as fears over Omicron grow





The UK government has signed a deal to buy enough vaccines to provide a fourth dose to all adults.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid confirmed that fears over new Omicron variants have accelerated deals from Pfizer and Moderna for 114 million additional capacity.

New deals in 2022 and 2023 include access to a modified vaccine if the existing zap is found to be less effective against the worrying new strain.

Relevant figures suggest that UK residents may be offered a fourth dose, despite being encouraged to get a third booster jab against the new covid strain.

Javid said the acquisition will help protect more people in the future and future-proof the UK’s immunization efforts.

Pfizer’s president said that because the virus mutates to survive, it’s likely to be vaccinated every year, and scientists are considering the benefits of giving the vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Dr Albert Bourla told the BBC: Based on everything we’ve seen so far, it looks like annual vaccinations are… very strong and necessary to maintain a very high level of protection.

But Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), said it’s unclear whether people should get a booster shot of Covid-19 each year.

He told BBC Breakfast: It’s hard to say whether everyone needs boosters indefinitely. It really depends on how much further this virus can evolve.

Like the flu, the flu virus changes every year, so vaccines must be remade and people at risk must be reimmunized.

So it could happen with the coronavirus, but I think it’s really unclear at this point whether or not everyone should get a booster every year.

The UK vaccine deal includes an additional 60 million doses of Moderna vaccine and an additional 54 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech.

This is the highest level of Pfizer 35 million doses scheduled for the second half of next year, Novavax 60 million doses in 2022, and GSK/Sanofi 7.5 million doses.

This means that the UK government now has early access to the 453.5 million dose from six companies, but is committed to providing 100 million doses to poor countries by mid-2022, including sub-Saharan Africa where the omicron mutation is present. The appointment has not yet been completed.

Professor Andrew Pollard of the Oxford Vaccine Group said: “As we approach 8 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, it’s a shame that so few are being administered in low-income countries.”

