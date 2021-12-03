UK hotels hit by cancellation wave as concerns over Omicron grow | hospitality industry





Hotels in the UK have been hit by a wave of Christmas cancellations as business guests cancel parties and events amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

Franchise operator Best Western Hotel Group said mixed messages from ministers had already damaged trade and there are concerns that Christmas 2021 should be canceled. On the other hand, an independent hotelier in Devon appealed to the government not to cut hospitality.

Of the 290 independently owned Best Western hotels in the UK, three-quarters reported increased Christmas cancellations and 89% expressed concern about the duration of the festive deal, the group said. About 70% of reservations have declined since the Omicron variant appeared. More than two-thirds are concerned that businesses and individuals will still be vigilant about bookings early next year.

Dartmoor Lodge in Devon said guests were canceling reservations at the restaurant. The family-owned hotel said in a petition to the prime minister on Twitter: “Many Christmas meals have been canceled and I advise against socializing without financial support.

The hotel manager said reservations for several restaurants for large groups were canceled, including a meeting with 40 people scheduled for Monday, but it did not affect room reservations.

Best Western GB CEO Tim Rumney criticized the government’s confusing signals. We’ve sent mixed messages about whether people should socialize or cancel parties, and small independent businesses like ours are feeling the impact of that decision at the forefront.

My concern is that the damage is already over and this festive period should go away like last Christmas. This will be catastrophic for many small businesses looking forward to a strong end to 2021 after the last two years of COVID-19 trading disruption. .

Advertising chief Sir Martin Sorrell said Thursday that customers of his marketing group S4C are canceling their Christmas events in response to Omicron.

Boris Johnson urged people not to cancel festivities or Christmas plays, contrary to advice from prominent scientists and his most senior health officials who advised people to refrain from unnecessary socializing in response to omicrons.

The government has tightened travel restrictions and re-introduced PCR testing for travelers arriving in the UK, who must be quarantined until they test negative.

Jonathan Fletcher, who manages a Best Western hotel called Grange in Dorset, said he received numerous calls this week from customers canceling meals and parties.

100 people were supposed to dine in our restaurant this Saturday night. Now he told the BBC that there will be only 12.

UKHospitality, which represents hotels, bars and nightclubs, has seen an increase in cancellations since the advent of Omicrons and reported a cancellation rate of 10% in some venues, although the World Health Organization (WHO) said early signs are mostly mild in most Omicron cases.

Rumney added: Since these numbers already show the impact Omicron has on consumer confidence, we need clarity from the top, not the confusion between what the government is saying and what the health chief is saying. Businesses can’t plan well, and customers can’t plan well.

He said hospitality should be on the government’s top priority list next year, and VAT cuts should be expanded to support small independent businesses.

