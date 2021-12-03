The astonishing heat wave of the beginning of winter envelops the United States and Canada and breaks records





A widespread and intense heat wave roasted large parts of the United States and Canada, shattering daily and monthly temperature records.

Why it matters: Winter is the hottest season in the United States, and the lingering heat shortens the snow season in places like Colorado and Montana, where mountain snowpack is a critical source of water during the summer months.

Big picture: On Wednesday, British Columbia experienced its highest temperature on record during the month of December, with a high of 72.5 F recorded at Penticton, which is 250 miles east of Vancouver. This tied the country’s all-time high for the month.

By the Numbers: Temperatures on the plains, parts of the Rockies and central states are up to 35 F above average for this time of year.

Four states have matched or broken records for the hottest temperatures seen in December: Washington, Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota, according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera. In Denver, Colorado, which often accumulates heavy snowfall in early and late winter, it hasn’t snowed yet, setting a record for the last measurable snowfall. The high temperature forecast for Thursday is in the mid-1970s, about 30 ° F above average for this time of year. Records are expected to fall Thursday in Denver, Omaha, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, Missouri, among others. According to Herrera, Hettinger, North Dakota, located just north of the South Dakota border, hit 71F on Wednesday, setting a monthly record for the state. In Cheyenne, Wyo., The temperature hit 70F on Thursday, setting a state record for December. A monthly record was also set in Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. The heat, combined with powerful atmospheric fluvial events from the Pacific Ocean devoured the snowpack in the Pacific Northwest and the Canadian Rockies, contributing to low-level flooding. elevations.

Background: The immediate cause of the heat is a large area of ​​high pressure, or heat dome, parked across the west, with the clockwise airflow surrounding it, pumping from mild air throughout the region.

This meteorological feature deflected storms far north and prevented a record of colder air currently lurking in Alaska, for example, from spreading south. Long-term trends also favor more frequent and intense episodes of extreme heat. This ongoing event is likely to make the already imbalanced balance between hot and cold records in the United States for 2021 even more in favor of hot milestones, perhaps by a margin of more than 2 to 1. If the climate was not warming, one would expect such records to have a ratio of about one to one, especially over a decade or more, but those numbers are also skewed.

Next step: The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center strongly favors maintaining milder-than-average conditions in much of the lower 48 states over the next two weeks, after a temporary cooling this weekend.

Beyond that point, however, there may be a pattern change in the works, in part thanks to a typhoon currently traversing the northwest Pacific Ocean.

