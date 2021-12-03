EU, UK, US, Canada and Belarus announce joint sanctions against regimes | News | DW





Western countries announced a new set of sanctions against the Alexander Lukashenko regime in Belarus on Thursday.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have all imposed sanctions on people and groups close to the Belarusian dictator.

In a joint statement, they said the sanctions were a response to “continuous attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression in Belarus”.

The Lukashenko regime is accused of bringing desperate migrants to Belarus, promising an easy migration to Europe. EU countries blame the regime for encouraging or coercing this group of migrants to rush their borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to continue their journey to the EU.

EU diplomats announced at a cabinet meeting in Brussels that they had decided to impose a fifth round of sanctions against people suspected of being involved in smuggling migrants into Belarus. The new EU sanctions will affect 17 people and 11 companies or institutions.

EU sanctions have targeted several commanders involved in the border dispute, as well as state airline Belavia and Syrian airline Cham Wings. It has been accused of helping airlines get people to Belarus and exacerbating the crisis.

EU sanctions have also targeted state travel agencies, judges, prosecutors and media personnel in relation to political repression and misinformation.

The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 12 legal entities, and has limited the new issuance of Belarusian government bonds, limiting the government’s ability to borrow money.

U.S. sanctions targeted individuals and groups, including Lukashenko’s son, several aircraft and fertilizer companies.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement, “Today’s actions demonstrate our unwavering resolve to act against a brutal regime that increasingly oppresses Belarusians, undermines the peace and security of Europe, and continues to abuse those seeking only freedom. show,” he said. declaration.

The UK has imposed an asset freeze on state-owned Ojsc Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest producers of potash fertilizers.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that “these sanctions continue to target an important source of income for the Lukashenko regime and place severe restrictions on those responsible for Belarus’ worst anti-democratic acts.”

Canada said it would go along with other countries to impose sanctions on 20 individuals and 12 legal entities.

What’s next for immigrants imprisoned in Belarus? Lukashenko’s gambling

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko told officials on Monday that “I am waiting for the EU’s answer to the question about 2,000 refugees”. He said he had asked the European Union, particularly Germany, to “get these people out of our hands.” But outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has made it clear that the situation in Belarus must be addressed at the European level.

What’s next for immigrants imprisoned in Belarus? Anxiety in the Corona crisis

It’s still unclear what will happen to the 2,000 people locked up in warehouses in Bruzgi, near the Polish border. Adding to the uncertainty is growing concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak in makeshift sleeping shelters. So far, one of the migrants has been identified. Lukashenko stressed that it will not prevent migrants from continuing to travel to the EU.

What’s next for immigrants imprisoned in Belarus? Immigrants in desperate need of health care and relief

WHO European Commissioner Hans Kluge visited the dormitory of the logistics center earlier this week and promised to send medicines and relief supplies. According to authorities, about 100 migrants, including those with pneumonia, have already been transferred to a nearby hospital.

What’s next for immigrants imprisoned in Belarus? Stranded in Belarus

The EU has accused Lukashenko of helping to put pressure on the West by sending migrants from crisis areas like Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan to the EU’s external borders. Poland and neighboring Baltic countries have closed their borders and many migrants have been locked up in Belarus.

What’s next for immigrants imprisoned in Belarus? restricted border area

At least 375 people tried to enter the EU from Belarus on Wednesday, according to Polish border guards. Five migrants were hospitalized due to exhaustion. Police said they had arrested three human trafficking suspects, but could not confirm this information because reporters were banned from entering the border area.

What’s next for immigrants imprisoned in Belarus? EU wants repatriation

A spokesperson for the EU’s foreign policy director said the EU was in contact with the Belarusian foreign ministry to clarify how it could repatriate migrants. In the past two weeks, two groups of about 600 Iraqis have already returned on special flights to Kurdish-run areas in northern Iraq. Some talked about the abuse suffered by Belarusian authorities.

Author: Philip Bll

Belarus condemns new sanctions

In a statement delivered by the Belarusian news agency BELTA, the Belarusian foreign ministry said the new sanctions were “difficult to understand”.

They say Belarus is being unfairly demonized. “The full responsibility lies with Belarus while blatantly disregarding the true causes of the global immigration crisis,” it said in a statement.

The report said the sanctions would harm ordinary Belarusians and urged the EU to reconsider its decision.

In response, he warned that asymmetric measures could be taken.

aw/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

