UK Snow Forecast: Yellow warning for hazardous ice – see list of locations





Much of the UK is affected by extreme weather as temperatures drop across the country. Frost conditions with snow and sleet will be seen in several areas.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

Weather: Weather service warns of icy start in forecast for Thursday

A yellow warning has been issued for dangerous snow and ice in parts of the UK.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects winter showers to affect northern Scotland and parts of eastern England from tonight through Thursday.

The warning will start to take effect at 6pm and will also apply for much of Thursday. More extreme weather comes after storm Arwen as 30,000 households are still struggling with power outages.

As patches of ice are found on untreated roads, pavements and bike lanes, there is a concern that the ice surface may slip or fall and cause injury.

Some roads and railroads may be negatively impacted by ice and snow, resulting in longer travel times for travelers and commuters alike.

A spokesperson said: “These showers will turn into sleet and snow, sometimes down to low levels.

“One to two centimeters of snow can pile up to two to five centimeters high in the Moors of Northern Scotland and North York.”

Wednesday outlook (

video:

Meteorological Administration)

The yellow warning comes just hours after forecasters predicted four days of snow as mercury drops below freezing across the country.

Meteorologists say snow can see as far south as Devon until Thursday.

The forecast comes days after Storm Arwen wreaks havoc across Britain and at least three Britons have been killed.

Arwen’s icy winds damaged about a million buildings and plunged tens of thousands into darkness.

A man walks in the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire.

video:

dad)

Netweather expects temperatures to drop as low as -9C in the early hours of tomorrow morning in parts of northern Scotland in terms of temperatures.

According to snow-forecast.com, parts of the plateau will be hit by extreme winds of minus 16 degrees Celsius this evening through Thursday.

Weather forecaster Stephen Dixon added that the weather will be colder from Wednesday due to northerly winds.

In cooler conditions, some snow will fall in the highlands of the Far North and generally sleet and rain in the lowlands.

The theme continues through Thursday, when it starts raining from the west in the afternoon.

Affected Regions and Local Authorities

Central Tayside & Pipes

Angus Firth and Kinross

east midlands lincolnshire

Norfolk, Eastern England

Suffolk

A western distribution maintenance helicopter flies over the snowy fields of Buxton (

video:

Reuters)

south west england

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth

Christchurch and Pool

Bristol

Devon

Dorset

gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset South

gloucestershire

Young Ivan is all smiling in the snow on the grounds of Townley Hall in Burnley, Lancashire (

video:

James Maloney/Lance Live)

Wales

Blenau

GWENT

Bridgend

Kaepili

Cardiff

kama tensioner

Seredigion

Conwy

Denbyshire

flintshire

Gwyned

Mercyr Tide Peel

monmouthshire

niece

port talbot

Newport

pembrokeshire

pois

Ronda Sainon Tarp

swansea

torpen

glamorgan valley

A woman walks in the snow with her dog on the Rainshaw Bridge near Colnee, Lancashire. (

video:

Lance Live)

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Grampian

aberdeen aberdeenshire moray

Highlands and Western Islands

notice

Darlington

Durham

gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Molly Heys and her brother Max Heys in Alford Aberdeenshire

Red Car and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton on Tees

sunderland

Orkney and Shetland Orkney Islands

shetland islands

SW Scotland

rossian border

scottish border

Yorkshire & Humber East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

north east lincolnshire

north lincolnshire

north yorkshire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-uk-snow-forecast-yellow-25588054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos