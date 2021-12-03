Boris Johnson, Snap Politics on Macron | News





The French president has made a series of derogatory remarks about the prime minister and Britain in recent days as he desperately tries to return home ahead of next year’s general election. Downing Street was silent on the antics and rhetoric coming out of Paris to confirm diplomatic relations after weeks of instability.

French media reported yesterday that President Macron called Boris Johnson a “clown” during a meeting with advisors on the Strait’s immigration crisis.

He said, “Bojo talks to me, he’s serious, everything’s fine, we’re having a grown-up discussion, and then attaches it to us in a non-elegant way either before or after it.

“It’s very sad to see a clown lead a great country where we can do so many things. Johnson has a troublesome attitude.”

The No10 plummeted again today after the French president broke the norm with further commentary issued last night.

Read more on the Brexit Live Blog

While discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, Macron heightened tensions by declaring Brexit a matter of “war and peace”.

“It’s an existential question for us,” he said of the protocol.

“I think we shouldn’t play around with this subject.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said: “When it comes to the protocol, it is important to take action and to use appropriate language given the sensitivity involved.”

He added that the UK and EU “must urgently make progress” in the negotiations, adding that he “clearly welcomes President Macron’s recognition of this as a serious situation that needs to be addressed.”

Currently, Sir Frost is in fierce negotiations with his EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, over the effects of the Protocol on Northern Ireland.

Read more: Brexit vote BBC staff are terrified of silence to warn co-workers

“Our approach will not change, even if we have to wait for a change of tone until the other side of the French presidential election.”

When asked about the comments this morning, Economy Minister George Freeman admitted that the French language was “not helpful”.

“Obviously the Prime Minister is not a clown,” he told Sky News. “He is elected Prime Minister of this country with very great powers and is leading this country into an epidemic.”

“Actually, I’m pretty sure the Anglo-French relations are much better than what the quote suggests.”

Relations are deteriorating as pressures between the two governments rise to work together to stem the rise of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

On November 24, 20 migrants died while trying to make a dangerous trip.

Britain and France both agreed to work together on the matter, but Macron was outraged when Prime Minister Johnson’s letter about the situation was posted on Twitter.

A French government spokesperson has accused the prime minister of “double-talking” and has withdrawn an invitation for Interior Minister Priti Patel to attend ministerial meetings of major European countries to discuss the crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1530361/boris-johnson-news-emmanuel-macron-uk-france-clown-brexit-fishing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos