New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday





WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (Reuters) – New rules requiring international air travelers arriving in the United States to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Monday, according to an order issued Thursday evening.

Under current rules, vaccinated international air travelers can present a negative test result within three days of the day of departure. Unvaccinated travelers are currently required to take a negative COVID-19 test within one day of departure.

The order from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, says the agency “must take swift and targeted action to help curb the introduction and spread of the Omicron variant in the United States. United”.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

The CDC said as of Monday that “all air travelers, regardless of their citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to show a COVID-19 viral test prior to the negative departure made the day before they board their flight to the states. -United “.

The tighter testing schedule “offers an additional degree of public health protection as scientists continue to evaluate the Omicron variant,” the White House said in a backgrounder released Thursday.

The CDC order noted that the Omicron variant has been found in 23 countries. The order did not require COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers crossing the United States’ land borders with Canada or Mexico.

The CDC order says it “may exercise its discretion to apply the law to adjust the scope of accepted pre-departure testing requirements to allow passengers, airlines and aircraft operators a greater flexibility regarding requirements “.

The CDC is expected to give airlines a three-day grace period to allow some travelers to return to the United States with tests performed outside the one-day window, sources told Reuters.

The administration plans to grant temporary waivers to about two dozen countries where access to same-day testing is limited, but details are still being finalized, the sources added. Those exemptions might only last a week or so and are expected to be detailed on Friday.

On Monday, the White House said it would ban nearly all foreign nationals from entering the United States from eight southern African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron variant, but did not extend those travel restrictions to other countries where the new variant was discovered.

Senior US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he viewed the restrictions on the eight countries as a “temporary measure”.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday that she “would not expect the restrictions to be lifted until she heard more about the variant. We will continue to assess whether any further restrictions need to be lifted. put in place”.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/new-us-covid-19-international-travel-testing-rules-take-effect-monday-2021-12-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos