US, Mexico reach deal to revive Trump-era “stay in Mexico” program
The Biden administration has reached a deal with the Mexican government to revive the Trump-era Stay in Mexico program that requires asylum seekers to wait outside U.S. territory while their claims are processed, U.S. officials said to journalists Thursday morning.
Implementation of the program, formerly known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), will begin Monday at a border location and quickly expand to San Diego and the Texas towns of Brownsville, Laredo and El Paso, have said administration officials, who briefed reporters. provided they are not identified.
U.S. officials said they expected Mexican officials to announce the deal on Thursday.
Mexico has demanded a number of humanitarian improvements as conditions for accepting registrants, a US official said, including guarantees that asylum seekers will have access to legal advice and that their humanitarian requests will be processed within 180 days.
These are improvements we agree with, the official said.
The Trump administration used the MPP program to return more than 60,000 asylum seekers across the border to Mexico, where they were often the prey of criminal gangs, extortionists and kidnappers. President Biden denounced the MPP as inhuman and quickly ended it after taking office, but Republican officials in Texas and Missouri sued the administration in federal court and obtained an injunction in August forcing the government to resuscitate the program.
The Biden administration will offer coronavirus vaccines to asylum seekers placed in the MPP program, officials said. Adults will be offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and eligible minors will be able to receive the two-dose Pfizer regimen.
The shots would not be mandatory and they will be provided to migrants at U.S. Border Patrol posts by an independent contractor, officials said.
The Justice Department has assigned 22 immigration judges to oversee the restart of the MPP and ensure applications are processed expeditiously in order to meet the 180-day deadline, officials said.
Biden officials have spent the past few weeks negotiating the terms of the restart with the Mexican government, which wanted the Biden administration to provide assurance that the asylum seekers’ cases would be dealt with expeditiously.
US authorities plan to use the MPP program primarily for single adult asylum seekers, who account for the majority of illegal border crossings, according to an official. Mexico is ready to accept asylum seekers from Spanish-speaking countries, as in the previous version of the program, but migrants from all countries in the western hemisphere will be eligible for return, an administration official said.
The Biden administration will continue to use Title 42 of the Public Health Act, which allows US authorities to expel most border residents, as its primary border management tool. In recent weeks, the administration has increased the percentage of migrants returned to Mexico or sent home on deportation flights under Title 42, which generally does not allow asylum seekers to seek US humanitarian protections. .
Two US officials familiar with the plans said the MPP reboot would likely start slowly and accelerate, but the two countries were still discussing digital targets and working out other details ahead of the announcement. Temporary tents in Brownsville and Laredo are under construction but may not be quite ready to start hearings next week, an official said.
The return of the MPP is embarrassing for the Biden administration, which is still formally preparing to end the program even as it brings it back under court order.
The MPP had endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, diverted resources and personnel from other priority efforts and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in an October press release.
The MPP not only undermines the administration’s ability to implement essential and fundamental changes to the immigration system, but it fails to provide the fair process and humanitarian protections that individuals deserve under the law, did he declare.
Mexico expressed concern over the implementation of the program, issuing a statement last week outlining several humanitarian concerns, including the living conditions of asylum seekers and their access to legal representation and medical care.
But when the program was first implemented under the Trump administration, Mexico did little to help or protect the tens of thousands of migrants who were waiting for their asylum claims to be processed. Many of them lived in tent camps, shelters or rented apartments in some of the most dangerous cities in the country.
Human Rights First, a New York-based nonprofit, has recorded at least 1,544 violent attacks against migrants returned to Mexico under the program.
Some Mexican officials believed the program had a chilling effect and would reduce the number of migrants passing through the country, even though it did create refugee camps along the border. But after Biden suspended the policy, Mexico bristled against the idea of implementing it again in response to the court order.
A judicial decision of this type does not bind Mexico and that its immigration policy is conceived and executed in a sovereign way, Roberto Velasco lvarez, head of the North America division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August.
When U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the Biden administration to restart the MPP, blaming the White House for ending it without fully considering the consequences, he admitted he could only return with the consent of Mexico.
The Biden administration appealed, but the Supreme Court upheld the ruling, leaving U.S. officials to strike a new deal with Mexico.
It appears that a US concession that influenced Mexico was the announcement on Wednesday of a joint US-Mexican development program in Central America called Sembrando Oportunidades, or Planting Opportunities, a variation of a pitch the Mexican president had. done unsuccessfully in Washington for years. The program, according to USAID, aims to tackle the root causes of migration by increasing employment opportunities and promoting good governance. Such efforts have shown little evidence of deterring short-term migration.
Thousands of title 42 migrants deported from the United States are already waiting in northern Mexico, many in precarious conditions. In Tijuana, a sprawling tent camp has emerged along the world’s busiest border crossing. In Reynosa, more than a thousand migrants are accommodated in a shelter run by the church which often struggles to provide enough food. Most families live there in camping tents.
US officials said asylum seekers returned to Mexico would not be accommodated in border camps and provided shelter away from dangerous border areas. The Mexican government will bring them back to the border for U.S. court hearings and provide security, officials said.
The role of international organizations such as the United Nations in facilitating the transport and safety of asylum seekers has remained unclear, and US officials have not announced new agreements.
In its statement last week, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said it now considers it essential to have additional resources from the United States, intended for shelters and international organizations in order to substantially improve conditions for migrants. and asylum seekers.
Mexico has yet to publicly commit to accepting the return of Haitians under the MPP, a major sticking point for the Biden administration given the recent increase in the number of Haitian migrants heading to the border.
In its statement last week, the Mexican government expressed concerns about other groups it considered vulnerable: unaccompanied minors, pregnant people, people with physical or mental illness, the elderly. , people from the LGBT + community, unilingual indigenous peoples.
The Mexican asylum system is also facing a wave of demands. At the end of November, the national refugee agency had registered 123,187 refugee claimants, 75% more than in 2019, the previous historic record, according to Andres Ramrez Silva, the head of the agency.
In fiscal 2021, which ended in September, US authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexican border, a historic record.
