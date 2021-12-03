Seven additional cases of Omicron variants have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 42 in the UK.





Health officials have confirmed seven additional cases of omicron mutations in the UK, bringing the UK total to 42.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) says it has now found cases of the strain in the East Midlands, East England, London, South East and North West.

Work is underway to determine if new cases are related to international travel.

Three additional cases were confirmed in Scotland earlier today. This brings the total number of Omicron cases in the UK to 42, followed by England to 29 and Scotland to 13.

Those who have tested positive and those who have come in contact are under quarantine. UKHSA is conducting targeted testing in locations where positive cases are likely to be transmitted.

What do we know about the Omicron variant so far?

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the impact of this mutation on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

Vaccinations are critical to strengthening our defenses against this new strain. Take the first, second, third or booster jab without delay.

A booster dose is now recommended for all persons 18 years of age and older and can be used at least 3 months after the last primary course jab. Accept this offer as soon as you qualify to protect yourself, your family and your community.

Omicron causes a variety of diseases, ranging from mild to severe, but vaccines may provide some protection, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

Wear a mask in accordance with government guidelines, including public transport and shops, to break the chain of infection and slow the spread of this new strain.

It is very likely that we will find more cases in the coming days as we see them in other countries worldwide and increase case detection through intensive contact tracing. That’s why it’s important that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR.

