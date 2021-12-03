UK government’s risk plan is weak and covert, Lords Report | politics





The government’s assessment and planning of the risks facing the UK are incomplete and veiled, reports have emerged.

The 129-page report titled Preparing for Extreme Risk: Building a Resilient Society was prepared by the Senate Selection Committee on Risk Assessment and Risk Planning from a group appointed in October 2020.

Commission Chairman James Arbuthnot said the UK’s risk assessment process had been praised worldwide before the pandemic, but the Covid’s impact suggested it could be problematic.

He said he had been advised that the country would suffer up to 100 deaths if a coronavirus pandemic occurs. Later, with over 140,000 deaths, we realized that we could have done better in our assessment and planning.

Based on sources that include oral evidence from 85 witnesses, including Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, the report looked at countries’ approaches to assessing and preparing for a wide range of risks, from chemical warfare to climate crises, over 29 sessions. . And harsh space weather.

Commissioner Lord Rees said, “What keeps me awake at night is the growing potential for severe disruption with the increasingly frequent cyberattacks. And what’s more, I’m concerned about a time scale of decades for bioterrorism, biotech viruses and all of that.

The report conclusion points out several shortcomings. Among them, the Committee emphasized the government’s tendency to focus on the immediate problems rather than preparing for the long-term.

Commissioner Lord Mair noted that it is unlikely that major risks will actually arise during the government’s tenure, and as a result there is no incentive to prepare for these risks.

The Commission also raised concerns about the National Risk Register and the National Security Risk Assessment (NSRA), looked at how vulnerable countries are to specific threats, and included better modeling of how risks can be chained. This calls for a better process for classifying risks. Arbuthnot cites the impact of COVID-19 on school exams as an example.

Among other issues, the report criticized the government’s lack of transparency. The report added that the current risk management system is undermining the country’s readiness by being overshadowed by an unacceptable and unnecessary level of secrecy, and that front-line responders, including local governments and volunteer groups, are struggling to access the information they need. I did.

This isn’t the first time the government has been accused of keeping its risk assessments and plans secret. A copy of the report on Exercise Cygnus, a 2016 government simulation of a hypothetical response to the swan epidemic, was published by Guardians.

Among other measures, the latest report recommends:

Office for Preparedness and Resilience established by the government with the newly created Government Chief Risk Officer in charge.

The contents of the public national security risk assessment shall be published, except in cases where it is assumed that the government has announced and there is a direct national security risk.

Every two years, the government publishes a risk preparedness brochure to inform the public on topics including what to do in an emergency.

[Its] Facing some of these issues, Arbuthnot said, it’s much better to prepare, practice, and practice ahead of time than to do it first in the heat of battle.

Arbuthnot added that the coronavirus pandemic has provided an opportunity to speak to a public ready to address it. And people have proven that they were faithful to it.

Professor David Spiegelhalter, chair of the University of Cambridge’s Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication and who provided evidence for the report, welcomed the report’s publication.

He said the National Risk Register is unusual in that it does not receive public or media coverage and welcomes the committee’s recommendation to fundamentally improve communication with the public about the risks it faces. These important issues deserve to be widely known and discussed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/03/uk-governments-risk-planning-is-weak-and-secretive-says-lords-report

