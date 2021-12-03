New data suggests 1 in 44 American children have autism





New autism figures released Thursday suggest more American children are being diagnosed with a developmental disability and at a younger age.

In an analysis of 2018 data from nearly a dozen states, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that among 8-year-old children, 1 in 44 had been diagnosed with autism. This rate compares to 1 in 54 people identified as autistic in 2016.

Autism numbers in the United States have been on the rise for several years, but experts believe this reflects greater awareness and availability of services to treat the disease rather than a real increase in the number of children. affected.

Another CDC report released Thursday said children were 50% more likely to be diagnosed with autism by age 4 in 2018 than in 2014.

Progress is being made and the earlier children are identified, the earlier they can access the services they might need to improve their development, said Kelly Shaw, CDC researcher and co-author.

Geraldine Dawson, director of the Duke Universitys Center for Autism and Brain Development, said the new estimate is similar to that found in research based on screening a large population of children rather than those already diagnosed. As such, she said it might be closer to reflecting the true state of autism in American children than previous estimates.

The CDC reports are based on data from counties and other communities in 11 states, some with more urban neighborhoods, where rates of autism tend to be higher. The rates are estimates and do not necessarily reflect the entire situation in the United States, the authors said.

Autism rates ranged widely from 1 in 26 in California, where services are plentiful, to 1 in 60 in Missouri.

Overall, the prevalence of autism was similar across racial and ethnic lines, but rates were higher among black children at two sites, Maryland and Minnesota. Until recently, US data showed the prevalence in white children to be higher.

At a third site, Utah, rates were higher among children from lower-income families than those from richer families, reversing a long-standing trend, said report co-author Amanda Bakian, a researcher at the University of Utah which oversees CDC autism surveillance in that state. .

Bakian said this likely reflects greater coverage of autism services by Medicaid and private health insurers.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/fd8f9b59687717fd1263f21b2ab3f7ba The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos