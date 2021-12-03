



The popular French Bulldog face is completely wrong, say dog ​​show judges.

The Kennel Club (not to be confused with the American Kennel Club), a UK-based dog welfare and training group, said Wednesday that the breed known for its flat snout, closed nostrils and protruding eyes will no longer be used as cats. An acceptable example of a French Bulldog.

The French Bulldog is popular with celebrities as it ranks as the second most popular purebred dog breed in the US and UK. Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, David and Victoria Beckham, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevigne and Hugh Jackman and others all have opened their homes and hearts to furry pets. It’s not surprising, as the French are known for being energetic, affectionate and adaptable.

The French Bulldog is a favorite among celebrities like Lady Gaga. Take a look here with one of her three Frenchmen. GC Images

However, the British breed criteria authors decided that a breed with pea facial features, characterized by a flat nose and a broad, short skull with folded skin, was not the ideal type.

Bill Lambert, health and wellness expert at the Kennel Club, said: “Certain health problems in French bulldogs have been impacted by their huge rise in popularity,” a statement to the British press.

This is the face Kennel Club officials want to see on the French Bulldog. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lambert explains that guidelines for dog breeds are reviewed and updated “regularly” according to “breed-specific health data” and that serious “physical exaggeration should be avoided” for the welfare of the animals. It’s an “absolute priority” for breeders, he repeated.

According to the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association (HSVMA), “flat” dogs, such as French bulldogs, pugs and other bulldog breeds, suffer from obstructive airway syndrome and other respiratory conditions, which impair their ability to breathe normally, and cause obesity and shortness of breath due to lack of exercise. There are several health problems, including overheating from poor body temperature control, frequent vomiting and regurgitation, and shortened lifespan.

Severe monocephalus in dogs is known to cause respiratory and obstructive breathing problems when a flat snout and constriction of the nostrils, ultimately shortening lifespan. Getty Images

HSVMA estimates that half of all French bulldogs show clinical signs of pea obstructive airway syndrome.

While acknowledging that most French Bulldog owners aren’t interested in the breed standards set by clubs or other government agencies, Lambert said, “I hope these amendments send a strong message about the importance of ensuring that the puppies they buy don’t have exaggerated characteristics,” Lambert said. I hope,” he said. Prospective pet parents should be encouraged to avoid contact with breeders and sellers who promote these traits in their animals.

For generations, French Bulldogs have been bred to take on flatter features than those shown here. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lambert also said the Kennel Club is in contact with the University of Cambridge, where researchers on brachycephalic health in dogs are being conducted. “We hope this will help … improve and protect the health of the breed,” he concluded.

Post asked for comment from officials of French Bulldog breeding based at the American Kennel Club-approved French Bulldog Club of America.

Their warning came as interest in the breed surged last year, especially as COVID-19 lockdowns drove more people than ever to adopt and buy dogs. The pandemic pet boom has since sparked widespread fraud and numerous pet thefts, especially for the beloved French Bulldog. In fact, the popularity of pedigree puppies has started lucrative black market deals, with scammer sellers potentially making $1,500 to $5,000 a dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga’s two Frenchmen, Gustav and Koji, were stolen in a violent robbery, with a bullet in the chest by her dog walker. Fortunately, the caretaker survived, and so did the dogs who returned to pop stars a few days later.

