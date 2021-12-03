Omicron variant now detected in five US states





A sign outside a hospital announces COVID-19 testing on November 19, 2021 in New York City.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

At least five US states have now confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19, as scientists study whether the heavily mutated strain is more infectious and virulent.

At least 9 cases were confirmed Thursday in Minnesota, Colorado, New York, Hawaii and California. California confirmed the first U.S. case of omicron on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases reported to date to 10.

Minnesota public health officials confirmed the second U.S. case of omicron on Thursday morning in a recent New York resident, the state Department of Health said.

The man, who has been fully vaccinated and has since recovered, traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, the department said in a statement. He developed symptoms shortly after returning home and tested positive on November 22.

Hours later, Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed a third case in the United States in a woman who recently traveled to southern Africa and returned to the state. The patient was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster, he told a press conference. She is showing mild symptoms and is isolating herself at home, Polis said.

The governor said the extent of community transmission in the United States was unclear, but health officials believe it is “very low” in Colorado. Polis said the state is filtering the sewage and has yet to detect an omicron in the scan. Colorado is also doing genetic sequencing on about 15% of its Covid tests looking for variants and has yet to detect any other cases of omicron, he said.

“So if that were prevalent, we would know that doesn’t mean it’s non-existent,” Polis said.

New York health officials on Thursday evening confirmed 5 cases, one in Suffolk County on Long Island and four in the New York metro area. New York City Health Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi said the cases indicate there is community spread of the variant.

“It’s not just people traveling to southern Africa or other parts of the world where omicron has already been identified,” Chokshi said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told residents that the detection of multiple cases does not mean the state will revert to the sweeping closures imposed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“We are in a much better place, that people are informed. There is no panic,” Hochul said Thursday evening. “It’s always a public health crisis, but it doesn’t have to be a crisis that leads to closure.”

It was not immediately clear if any of the New York cases were linked to the anime convention the Minnesota resident was attending who tested positive. Anime NYC, the organizer of the convention, said 53,000 people attended the three-day event.

“We have confirmed with New York health officials that the event followed all guidelines set out by city and state, including mask requirements and proof of vaccination for all those in attendance. ‘inside the Javits Center, “Anime NYC spokesperson Anthony Hesselius told CNBC.

Moments later, the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed a case of omicron on the island of Oahu.

Los Angeles County reported its first case of the omicron variant on Thursday evening. The individual returned to Los Angeles County after traveling to South Africa via London on November 22.

“The individual, who is a fully vaccinated adult and a resident of Los Angeles County, is self-isolating and his symptoms are improving without medical attention,” LA County health officials said. “A small number of close contacts in Los Angeles have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a statement Thursday, said they were working closely with York State public health authorities to investigate omicron. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the United States has extended genomic sequencing over the past nine months to identify new variants.

“We have more tools to tackle the variant than we had around this time last year, from vaccines and boosters to prevention strategies we know work, including masking in public places. interiors, frequent hand washing and physical distancing, “said Walensky. “These methods work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the genetic sequence. “

The first case of omicron in the United States, detected in California, involved a person who had recently returned to San Francisco after a trip to South Africa.

The California patient has been fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms and is improving, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. The person, who is between 18 and 49, had not received a booster dose because she was not six months away from her initial vaccination, he said.

Health officials in the United States and around the world are concerned that omicron is no longer transmissible and may escape the protection provided by currently available vaccines to some extent. The variant has around 50 mutations, more than 30 of which are on the spike protein that the virus uses to bind to human cells.

“The molecular profile of the types of mutations you see [in omicron] would suggest that it might be more transmissible and that it might escape some vaccine protection, “White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.” But we don’t know now. . “

The Biden administration on Thursday presented a plan to fight omicron and a possible winter surge of the predominant delta variant of the virus. The White House is requiring all inbound international travelers to take a Covid test within 24 hours of departure. The administration is extending mask requirements on domestic flights and public transport until March 18. It is also expanding access to free home Covid tests.

President Joe Biden, in a public update, said his plan did not include closures or any expansion of current federal vaccine requirements.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that omicron has been confirmed in at least 23 countries around the world. The variant was first identified in Botswana last month and brought to the attention of WHO by public health officials in South Africa.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical officer for the Covid response, said on Wednesday that hospitalizations were on the rise in South Africa, but more data is needed before drawing conclusions about whether omicron is causing disease worse.

The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna say it will take about two weeks to collect enough data to determine the impact of omicron mutations on the effectiveness of current vaccines. They said it would take until early 2022 to develop a shot that specifically targets the variant. However, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the company can roll out a higher dose booster much faster.

