Fujifilm invests $530 million in UK vaccines, gene therapy and microbe production to create 350 jobs





Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is not satisfied with succeeding in one manufacturing sector, but is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to improve serial manufacturing, viral vector and mRNA production all at once. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Fujifilm plans to invest £400m ($533 million) to expand operations at its UK plant in Billingham, Teesside, the company said late Wednesday. As capabilities in biologics, viral gene therapy, mRNA production, etc. are upgraded, the investment is set to more than double the current development and manufacturing space.

When the project is complete, Fujifilm says the site will become the UK’s largest multimodal biopharmaceutical manufacturing site.

The first of CDMO’s new Billingham facilities will be operational by the end of 2023. Overall, the expansion will increase Fujifilms’ staff by up to 350 people.

In addition to a new virus gene therapy manufacturing plant and mammalian cell culture facility, Fujifilm said it will strengthen its vaccine production and microbial fermentation capabilities. The expansion is part of a 90 billion yen (about $850 million) capital investment package that Fujifilm unveiled in June.

The new cell culture facility will triple the site’s existing capacity thanks to four 2,000-liter and two 500-liter disposable bioreactors, the company said. Fujifilm plans to manufacture both monoclonal antibodies and novel antibody therapeutics at this plant. It’s also throwing the MaruX continuous manufacturing platform into the mix.

In the field of viral vectors and gene therapy, the company is adding dedicated process development capabilities and commercial-scale viral gene therapy manufacturing plants. This expansion is expected to increase Fujifilms UK gene therapy production capacity by a factor of 10. As a result, Fujifilm hopes to establish itself at the forefront of the viral vector table.

Fujifilm didn’t elaborate on its vaccine plans, except that Billingham would also introduce mRNA production capacity.

Finally, Fujifilm is adding a microbial production facility. This part of the expansion will increase microbial fermentation capacity by nearly two-thirds thanks to the addition of more than 20,000 square feet of modular downstream cleanroom space. This space includes two basic return and refold suites, two purification suites and one column packing room.

The expansion will add quality control labs, office space and storage and is expected to be online in late 2023 or early 2024.

This isn’t even Fujifilms’ first gene therapy boost in the UK. Fujfilm previously said it will boost its viral vector and gene therapy firepower in Darlington. This adds a process development laboratory and manufacturing capacity for early stage gene therapy production. These process development laboratories have already been put into operation and manufacturing services are expected to debut in the spring.

