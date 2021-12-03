Omicron in the US: How the new COVID variant is different from the Delta





Aitor Diago / Getty Images For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

With a virus as contagious as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, any new variant even more transmissible than the original may blur the path to recovery from a global pandemic. In July, the delta variant, which scientists say is twice as contagious as previous ones, became the dominant variant in the United States and quickly led to a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths involve unvaccinated people. Last week, the World Health Organization named omicron a variant of concern.

On Wednesday, the first case of omicron was confirmed in the United States. During a White House briefing on Wednesday, Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said an individual in San Francisco who returned from South Africa on November 22 tested positive for COVID-19 , which has been confirmed to be caused by the omicron variant. On Thursday, a case was detected in Minnesota in the Minneapolis area. The person had traveled in the United States to New York and attended the Anime NYC convention, November 19-21. Colorado also confirmed its first case on Thursday, with many other states (if not all) expected to follow.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly around the world,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz said in a department press release. state health. The three people with confirmed cases have shown mild symptoms and are vaccinated.

After scientists in South Africa identified omicron following a new spike in cases, researchers around the world have started the race to find out exactly how contagious it is and whether it will reduce it. effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. This week, President Joe Biden banned travel to eight southern African countries over concerns with the omicron variant. Omicron has been found in over 20 other countries, including Scotland, Portugal, Canada, the United Kingdom, and now the United States.

On Monday, the Dutch government announced that it had detected omicron in COVID-19 samples taken before South Africa’s alert to the WHO, suggesting that omicron has been in Europe for longer than scientists thought.

Right now, scientists believe that omicron is likely to be as contagious as delta or more, and this level of contagiousness will strain health systems if left unchecked. But they’re also confident that vaccines will continue to protect against serious disease, and the same public health measures we’ve used to curb COVID-19 over the past two years will also be effective against omicron.

As scientists learn more by the hour, here’s what we know about the omicron versus the delta variant.

Is omicron worse than delta?

At the moment, it is too early to tell. According to the Department of Health of the Republic of South Africa, Omicron has similar mutations in its spike protein to the delta variant, as well as the alpha, gamma and beta variants, all classified as variants of concern by the WHO. This means that the omicron will also be highly transmissible, likely making it easier for the virus to bypass someone’s antibodies, reducing the vaccine’s effectiveness against symptomatic illnesses (as in the case of the delta variant, scientists have said. expect vaccines to remain protective against severe COVID-19). Scientists in South Africa also believe that omicron may lead to more cases of reinfection in people who have already had COVID-19.

Omicron has more mutations on its spike protein than the delta variant, but it remains to be seen if that means anything.

“What all of these changes in the aggregate are going to do for the things that matter to this virus, we don’t really know yet,” Robert Garry, a virologist at Tulane University, told CNN.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Fauci pointed out that in the next two or three weeks there will be more information about omicron and its effectiveness with vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and more.

What is a mutation or a variant?

The coronavirus enters our cells using its ‘crown’, or layer of protein spikes, and then copies itself into our bodies, where there are inevitably errors or mutations, as Yale Medicine explains. Sometimes these virus mutations are harmless, but other times, like the delta and omicron variants, they make it much easier for the virus to spread from person to person and infect more people.

The more people who are unvaccinated or have no immunity to COVID-19, the more likely the coronavirus is to spread and form into variants.

“I think what you see is just a manifestation of what we talked about,” Fauci told NBC on Sunday. “Why is it so important that people get vaccinated and that those who are fully vaccinated get a boost.”

Aside from the reluctance to vaccinate, many people in countries outside of the United States do not have access to a COVID-19 vaccine. According to Our World in Data, 6% of people in low-income countries have received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“The emergence of the omicron variant should be a wake-up call to the world that vaccine inequality cannot be allowed to continue,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a speech.

What are the symptoms of omicron compared to delta?

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Fauci told reporters that the fully vaccinated person in California who tested positive for COVID-19 from the omicron variant had mild symptoms and their symptoms were improving. The person who tested positive in Minnesota also had mild symptoms that have already disappeared, according to the state health department. The person from Colorado is also vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor who helped discover omicron, told the BBC that so far patients she has seen with the omicron variant have ‘extremely mild cases’ of COVID -19. Those symptoms included fatigue, headaches and a sore throat, she said, not the telltale loss of smell or cough associated with previous COVID-19 infections.

However, the delta variant may have slightly changed the way COVID-19 presents itself. Cough and loss of smell are also less common symptoms of COVID-19 caused by the delta variant compared to earlier variants, according to the Baton Rouge General, a Mayo Clinic network. Cold symptoms like headaches and runny nose are now more common symptoms of COVID-19, according to the UK ZOE COVID study.

In general, it is too early to say that omicron has better or worse symptoms than delta. Although anecdotal evidence shows that confirmed cases caused by omicron have caused mild symptoms, most of those people are younger, according to South Africa’s health department. Young adults and children are generally less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19 than older adults.

How do you test for omicron?

A COVID-19 test won’t tell you which variant you have. In order for scientists to determine if it is omicron or another variant of the coronavirus, the CDC is using genomic sequencing. According to CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, the United States now tests 80,000 positive COVID-19 samples per week (about one in seven positive tests), up from 8,000 per week earlier this year.

Fortunately, the omicron variant is easily detected by PCR tests, according to Fauci, which can then be confirmed by labs that use genomic sequencing.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult a doctor or other qualified healthcare professional with any questions you may have about a health problem or health goals.

