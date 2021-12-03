



More coming soon at major UK retailers

(Independent)

Update: IndyBest readers say they were able to purchase the Xbox Series X via All Access at Game and courier rather than the in-store collection. There has been no news from Game about this, but readers are encouraged to go to Game and try it for themselves.

The Xbox series Xis Microsoft is the fastest selling console, but despite its apparent success, the next-gen gaming console is still nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in stores.

With manufacturing bottlenecks and global chip shortages slowing production of the latest Xbox, shoppers in the UK wondered where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful, and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find, while the high-end Series X typically sells out within minutes of launch. So knowing when and where the latest consoles will be restocked next is important to buy before they sell out again.

That’s why we started our Xbox stock alert live blog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series Xin in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re always ready to help. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on upcoming restocking dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events as soon as the latest real-time restocking updates become available.

Read more:

Check stock at UK Xbox Series X retailers below.

Key Points Show the latest update 1638533127 How the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles compare

(Xbox)

Both run the same next-gen games (including older Xbox games with backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox Series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means that the graphics are not detailed and performance may be slightly slower.

For that reason, the Xbox Series X is considered a true next-gen console here, but both are excellent gaming consoles. The Xbox Series S has another big plus: it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S is priced at 249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks pretty cheap compared to the 449 Xbox Series X.

Here are the details if you want to compare teraflops.

CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-Core CPUGPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUSMemory: 10GB GDDR6Storage: 512GB SSDResolution: 1440pCPU at 60fps: AMD 8-Core Zen 2 @ 3.8GHzGPU: 12TFLOPS, 52CU815 @ 1GHz SSD, 1T option

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 12:05

1638530847 How to Buy Xbox Series X Online

Everything is quiet on the front of the Xbox this morning, so let’s take a look at a few things you can do now to prepare for the next restocking.

Register an account with each retailer that owns the Xbox Series X. Those dealers are listed in the main article above. Make sure you have the correct payment details stored in your browser on your desktop or in Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone. Do you know who a BT customer or who they are? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to your next drop BT. Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime in case retailers make the next Xbox drop a Prime exclusive. Download each retailer app (applicable 1) to wishlist Xbox Series X or save for later website. Take note of the bundle price so you can get a good deal. In rounding up, the console itself is 450, the controller is 50, the official headset is 90, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 11 per month. There are 60 newly released games, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console. The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access program is a good value for money unless you have a Game Pass subscription.

Don’t buy consoles on social media. This is always a scam.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 11:27

1638530791 Looks like the game has Series X in stock with All Access.

You could get an Xbox Series X through All Access in-game this morning, but I just heard from IndyBest readers that it ships to their homes rather than in-store collections. We tried this ourselves and it looks like a game bundle that includes the console and headset is available, but only the headset goes into the basket.

That said, the all-access website allows visitors to go through a Klarna credit check, suggesting that Xbox Series X is actually in stock.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 11:26

1638529227 Xbox Series X Headsets to watch out for

(Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X is often bundled with gaming headsets to increase the price and avoid scalpels.

The console does not come with its own headset, but is compatible with existing headsets for Xbox One. The Xbox Wireless Controller (54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can connect regular headphones rather than a TV to play game audio. This is ideal when sharing a room with others. I don’t want to disturb you.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 11:00

1638526995 I can play Xbox games on my laptop.

You don’t actually need an Xbox Series X to play Xbox Series X games, all you need is a compatible streaming device with a fast enough internet connection.

Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft servers to your console, laptop or phone via your internet browser or Xbox app. How do cloud games work? It’s basically like making a Zoom call with the game you control. This means you can jump into a new game at the push of a button without waiting for installation.

Cloud games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (32.99, Argos.co.uk) membership which unlocks on-demand access to over 100 games. Thankfully, it’s much easier to find a decent laptop than the Xbox Series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops of 2021.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 10:23

1638525637 Will the Xbox Series X be back in stock?

Very only released Series X consoles once a month between June and November. We haven’t seen Series X stock in retail since November 9th, so hopefully we won’t wait too long for more consoles to arrive. The website vaguely states that Xbox Series X stock is coming soon, but the cheaper but less powerful Series S is available now.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 10:00

1638524234Can I buy an Xbox directly from Microsoft?

Yes you can, but guess what? Out of stock. And to be honest, the Microsoft Store isn’t the most reliable place to go when it comes to Xbox Series X restocking. The website states that Series X was only restocked once in September, twice in October and only once on November 11th of last month. The console is currently marked as out of stock and we don’t know when more consoles will be available.

As with other retailers, we continued to struggle to make additional consoles available in the Microsoft Store before the end of December.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 09:37

1638523018Xbox Is this game coming back in stock?

The game has been restocked on Xbox Series X in recent months. We saw 2 restockings in September and 3 restockings in October, but on the 11th of November, the following month, only 1 restocked. It’s December now and we hope the Game is stocked up and getting ready to give us all a Christmas miracle in the form of a bumper Xbox console drop.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 09:16

1638521797 Can you buy an Xbox Series X at a high price?

Technically yes. However, the Xbox Series X is as hard to find in the downtown area as it is online. Your best bet is to use your local Game and Smyths stores regularly. The former has a Twitter account for each UK store, and these tweets regularly about in-store activity and stock Xbox Series X consoles. Often only a few consoles are sold at a time, and they are usually sold on a first-come, first-served basis without reservations. Check out this Twitter listing for all your game store accounts in one place.

For Smyths, their toy store website has a tool to check Xbox Series X (and PS5) stock in all UK stores. It’s currently out of stock in the UK (and of course not…), but I’ve seen strange consoles sold this way, so keep your eyes peeled.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 08:56

When was the 1638521328Currys last restocked on Xbox?

Currys has had more Xbox restocks than most in the past few months, but getting a console can still be difficult. The retailer last had Xbox Series X in stock on November 16th, before seeing restocks on October 7th, 26th and 29th. Stock seems to be arriving sporadically with Currys, so it’s hard to say when the next console batch will arrive.

Alistair Charlton3 December 2021 08:48

