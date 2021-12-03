France rejects joint patrol plan with British forces off Calais Coast | France





France has officially rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal for British troops to conduct joint border patrols around Calais to prevent migrants from crossing the Strait.

In a letter to Johnson, French Prime Minister Jean Castex suggested that Britain focus on reforming its own system to provide a legal immigration route for those who want to come to the UK instead of risking dangerous crossings.

According to Le Monde, he wrote: We have always accepted to review and discuss the UK’s bona fide proposals for strengthening and cooperation. We accepted some and rejected others.

For example, we cannot accept British police or soldiers patrolling our shores. It comes from our sovereignty.

He said more than 700 police and gendarmes had already taken control of the area around Dunkirk and Calais, but these efforts only contained the situation and failed to sustain a response.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: We are ready to discuss all options in a spirit of close cooperation and partnership, and it is important to address illegal migration collectively and urgently as a common global task.

Prime Minister Johnson sent a letter last week to President Emmanuel Macron ordering five steps, including a joint patrol of British border guard officials, to avoid repeating the tragedy that claimed the lives of 27 people on 25 November.

He urged France to immediately begin retrieving all migrants who land in Britain after crossing the strait. Because doing so would significantly reduce, if not stop, traversing and could save thousands of lives by fundamentally destroying the business model of the criminal gangs behind human trafficking. said.

Johnson’s letter to Macron was sent publicly as a timely tweet to the front page of a British newspaper, and Macron did not receive a letter until Johnson tweeted it.

The letter provoked outrage in France and caused diplomatic strife between countries, and Macron is said to have called Johnson a vulgar clown.

At a press conference after the tweet, the French president said, “I had a serious conversation with Prime Minister Johnson two days ago. I will continue to do so, like all countries and all leaders. I am amazed at how when they are not serious. We We do not communicate these issues from one leader to another through public tweets and letters.

A senior British government source said Johnson was a firm public defender of the strong relationship between channels and that our approach would not change if we had to wait until the other side of the French presidential election for a change of tone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/02/france-rejects-idea-of-british-patrols-along-calais-beaches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos