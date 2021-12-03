Second and third U.S. cases of Omicron COVID-19 diagnosed





The second and third cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in the United States, one detected in a man from Minnesota who had traveled to New York City for a convention, and the other involving a woman from Colorado who was in vacation in southern Africa.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is currently reviewing three Omicron cases spanning at least four states, working to identify Americans who may have been exposed to travelers.

Minnesota health officials said earlier Thursday that a traveler returning from the NYC Anime convention, an event that drew more than 50,000 people, had been diagnosed with the Omicron variant. And California officials said Wednesday they identified the first US case in the San Francisco area, involving a traveler who recently returned from southern Africa.

Colorado health officials said they identified the possible case due to the woman’s recent travels and sent a team to collect a sample from the woman for sequencing to identify the variant originally. of his infection.

Earlier this week, the CDC ordered airlines to pass contact details of passengers arriving on recent flights from several countries in southern Africa, where the variant was first detected.

Like other U.S. cases of the Omicron variant seen so far, Colorado health officials said in a statement that the woman in their condition was experiencing only “minor symptoms” and was in isolation at home.

The first three American cases had been fully vaccinated. The Colorado case was eligible for a recall, but had not yet received one, the state said. The Minnesota man had received a booster shot. The California case had been vaccinated too recently to receive a booster.

Community broadcast in the United States

While the Colorado and California cases appear to have been exposed to the variant overseas, health officials in New York City say the case spotted in Minnesota suggests “continued community spread” of Omicron in New York City.

The Minnesota man developed “mild symptoms” on November 22, after attending the Anime NYC 2021 convention in the city, which hosted 53,000 attendees from November 18 to 20.

Convention organizers apologized to attendees following the event earlier this month, after a massive influx of attendees resulted in long lines at New York’s Javits Center. Tony Sclafani, spokesperson for the site, said all visitors were required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside.

“[W]With this year’s growth also comes our biggest challenge. How to be a home for 53,000 fans. In 2019, we welcomed 46,000. This year saw only 7,000 more. But something was different. It was all packed a lot, a lot more, “convention founder Peter Tarara said in a statement ahead of the Omicron case announcement.

Health officials said that one of his close contacts in Minnesota had also tested positive and has since isolated, but they had so far been unable to confirm whether Omicron was the cause of the second infection because the person had only used a rapid home test.

After his flight back to Minnesota from New York, the man requested a COVID-19 test on November 24 after noticing mild symptoms of COVID-19 that have since resolved.

Officials praised the man for providing information about his trip, testing for COVID-19 and isolating after noticing symptoms.

“This person has been extremely cooperative and has isolated and done all of these things that we would ask someone to do from a public health mitigation standpoint,” said Ruth Lynfield, Minnesota State Epidemiologist. .

Officials brace for more cases

The discovery of the cases comes as the Biden administration works to step up surveillance and further measures to slow the spread of new cases caused by the variant.

In an alert issued Wednesday evening, the CDC urged health providers to collect travel histories of new cases and send the agency samples “as quickly as possible” of suspected cases, as federal officials health workers are trying to assess the spread of new cases caused by the variant of concern.

The FDA also said Thursday it was working to expand a list of manufacturers of tests capable of detecting so-called “S gene target failure” seen in some cases caused by the variants. Omicron and Alpha, which could allow more labs to speed up their detection of potential cases. Authorities in Minnesota used this approach to prioritize the sequencing of recent positive tests in the state, which led to the discovery of her first case.

“Although no licensed test specifically reports the presence of particular variants, there are certain detection patterns in some tests with multiple genetic targets that can help in the early identification of new variants,” said James McKinney, spokesperson of the FDA, in a statement.

More than two dozen other countries and territories have so far spotted a case of Omicron, most with a history of international travel, but there have also been other cases of community spread in Europe.

Virtually all of the cases seen outside Africa so far have been mild or asymptomatic, although health officials have warned that young travelers with vaccines tend to be less exposed to severe cases of the disease than the general population. general.

The large number of mutations in the variant has raised concerns that people who only have immunity by surviving a previous infection from a previous strain might be vulnerable to catching the virus again. A first study in South Africa – which has not been peer reviewed – warned on Thursday of an increased risk of re-infections.

“Get vaccinated, get boosted and prepare. We expect there will be more cases. But as long as they are mild, we will treat them. This is not a cause for alarm.” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. Thursday.

Hochul said there were no confirmed cases in New York state yet, but said “it’s very likely that someone will test positive for this soon.” The governor urged residents not to panic, citing protection from vaccinations and new drugs to treat the disease.

“I want New Yorkers to have the confidence that we know we’re ready to face this,” Hochul said.

More Alexander Tin

CBS News reporter covering public health and the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/omicron-variant-covid-cases-rise-united-states/

