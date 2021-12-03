COVID-19: Pfizer and Moderna Jab Offer Best Overall Improvements, UK Study Finds | UK News





UK clinical trials show that Pfizer vaccines and Moderna vaccines used as boosters in the UK have the best overall response.

The study, published in The Lancet, involved nearly 3,000 people over the age of 30 and found that the mRNA vaccine improved antibodies and T cells best, especially after the first two doses of AstraZeneca jab.

This supports the UK’s decision to rely on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for boosters.

Professor Saul Faust, Director of the NIHR Clinical Research Facility and Investigation Officer at the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said: But it’s also a very effective boost from Novavax, Janssen and AstraZeneca.”

The vaccine has worked well against the existing strains, but the most recent Omicron hasn’t been tested as part of the study, he said.

However, T cells may play an important role in fighting variants, and their response “recognizes a much wider range of antigens that may be common to all variants,” he said.

Regarding Omicron, he added: “As scientists, our hope is that the protection against hospitalization and death remains intact.”

In this study, 13 groups tested a booster or served as a control group, and the control group received the meningitis vaccine instead of the booster.

Their immunity was assessed after 28 days and will be tested again 3 months and 1 year after the jab.

None of the vaccines had safety issues, and the most commonly reported problems were fatigue, headache, and arm pain.

When looking at antibody levels in the trial, those who received the two doses of AstraZeneca had 1.8 to 32.3 times higher booster responses, depending on the booster vaccine used initially.

After two doses of Pfizer, the range was 1.3 to 11.5 times higher.

The authors cautioned that the numbers were related to the immune response rather than the actual protection against disease.

“The data show that all boosters improved at least one aspect of COVID-19 immunity, and the side effects were mild overall,” said Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham.

“The data also shows that mRNA boosters like Moderna or Pfizer provided the best overall boost regardless of whether your first dose was mRNA (AstraZeneca).

“The fact that the mRNA vaccine boost produced significant increases in both antibodies and T cells is good news now that our attention has been focused, especially with the advent of ohmic variants.

“We still don’t know if this increased immunity will lead to protection against particularly serious diseases, but we are confident that the vaccine will continue to provide the protection we need.”

A booster jab (usually Pfizer or Moderna) is provided to all adults over the age of 18 in the UK.

