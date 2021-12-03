The Bucs will tell us who they are if they keep Antonio Brown





We now know that Antonio Brown cannot be trusted. It is regrettable, but not surprising.

He left a trail of transgressions and confrontations that spanned the span of his NFL career, whether you count the years, the miles, or the disappointments. The league’s three-game suspension on Thursday for lying about his vaccination status is just the latest confirmation.

The bigger question today is whether we can still have faith in the Buccaneers.

When they chose to sleep with Brown, they realized they were taking on the burden of his character. And now that he’s embarrassed the organization that gave him another chance, there’s no way we can continue to keep him on the list.

That is, unless winning means more than integrity.

There’s no question the Bucs are a better team with Brown in the squad. Even at 33, even with all the distractions off the field, he’s still a cut above the average NFL receiver. If the Bucs want to win back-to-back Super Bowls, their odds are better if Brown is still around in January.

But if the Bucs are to make us believe honor matters, they have to sever their relationship.

Head coach Bruce Arians essentially predicted this scenario seven months before the Bucs kicked Brown out of NFL purgatory last year. When asked about Brown on ESPN reporter Adam Schefters’ podcast in the spring of 2020, Arians made it clear that he had no interest in dealing with the receiver’s oversized luggage.

There are too many communication problems, Arians says. Too many diva.

Still, the combination of receiver injuries and the incentive of quarterback Tom Brady convinced Arians, general manager Jason Licht and the Glazer family to sign Brown mid-season.

Even after reports surfaced that he destroyed a security camera, cursed a property manager and threw a bicycle against a security fence in his South Florida neighborhood just days before signing with the Bucs, the ‘team suggested he was a changed man. And when he settled a civil action in the spring against a former coach who accused him of sexually assaulting her, the Bucs quickly re-signed him.

He’s been a model citizen, Arians told Sirius Radio in November 2020. If and when he’s not, move on. He knows it, our team knows it.

And now the team knows he lied about his vaccine status. In fact, they’ve known it for some time.

Ever since Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud began examining the validity of the Browns’ vaccination card, the Bucs have been dancing around the truth. Never directly say that the map was real, but use language vague enough to give the impression that it was some sort of witch hunt.

It is, in some ways, as damning as Brown’s own lies.

And don’t pretend it’s okay. It’s not whether Brown had any doubts about the COVID vaccinations. Other league players have refused the vaccination, but have made no attempt to trick teammates and employer with a seemingly bogus card.

No, this is the bomb that everyone anticipated but hoped they could avoid.

Brown has always behaved like the rules don’t apply to him. Team rules? NFL standards? Societal standards? It didn’t matter. As Arians foresightedly suggested, Brown believed his talents made him a diva.

In retrospect, it’s almost comical that Brown could be so stupid. Two years ago, Sports Illustrated released an investigative report that spoke of a half-dozen lawsuits filed by doctors, coaches, personal assistants and chefs who claimed Brown refused to pay his bills.

And now his career is in jeopardy again because he refused to pay a chef, who took his revenge by revealing Brown’s pursuit of a fake vaccination card.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin once told his team, according to an ESPN.com report, that he would only tolerate Brown as long as his production exceeded his propensity to get into trouble. The Raiders and Patriots later came to the same conclusion.

Now it’s the turn of Tampa Bays. There is no gray area, there is no embossing. Now it’s just a matter of grace or greed.

Two weeks ago the Bucs basically looked away and because of that the community is watching them now.

John Romano can be contacted at [email protected] Follow @romano_tbtimes.

