France says it’s up to Britain to solve the strait boat immigrant crisis





France has told Britain it should take responsibility for tackling the crisis of thousands of migrants arriving from France to Britain by making it harder for them to work illegally and by providing “a route for legal immigration”.

The proposal, made a week after 27 migrants were killed in a small boat crash in the strait, is included in a letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex Wednesday night to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“A lot of the solution is in the UK, not France,” Castex said. “In fact, only you can stop going to the UK by implementing a more effective policy of returning migrants who are not supposed to settle in the UK.

“It can undermine criminal trafficking networks by opening the way for legal immigration to people who have a good reason to return home. It can ensure that the labor market is sufficiently regulated to deter those who want to work illegally.”

However, Castex’s letter left a constructive note after weeks of inter-channel tensions over migration issues, saying “the basis for a possible new framework for cooperation between the EU and the UK”.

He said both sides should consider “strengthening immigration cooperation between the EU and the UK” and “may include a mechanism for a goodwill transfer between the UK and the EU”.

France and the UK, already eroded by post-Brexit trade, fisheries and disputes over Northern Ireland’s status, have been debating where to blame for accidents and growing population numbers. Take a small boat to reach the Middle East, Afghanistan and England.

By November 25 this year, at least 26,611 people had completed secretly crossing the UK in small boats, more than triple the total in 2020. After this method was intensified, it became the main means of secret immigration to England. Reduced security and traffic flow has made it much more difficult for prospective immigrants to hide under trucks or trains.

suggestion

France’s President Emmanuel Macron was particularly upset at the way Johnson sent a letter last week about a proposed solution and then made it public before it was time to read it. Asking Macron’s subordinates to reply in the form of the French Prime Minister would be seen as a calculated insult.

Johnson put responsibility for the dangerous strait crossing on the French gates and demanded that French and British maritime patrols be stationed in each other’s territorial waters. He also called for the return of migrants who arrived on the British coast to France.

French ministers rejected this idea and instead proposed sending the UK a probation officer to investigate the asylum claims of those trying to arrive in the UK and prevent them from boarding small boats.

The UK opposed the idea of ​​examining asylum applications on French territory, arguing that such centers only serve to encourage asylum seekers to travel to France via routes such as the Mediterranean crossing, which are perhaps as dangerous as channel crossings.

“If the majority of migrants want to go to the UK and we can’t solve the problem of legal immigration, asylum and family reunions, we won’t be able to solve the problem,” a senior French official said on Thursday.

Further report by Domitille Alain

