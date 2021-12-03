Several cases of omicron have now been detected in the United States: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





Patients wait to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination station on 59th Street below Central Park on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in New York City. Health officials say several cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York City. John Minchillo / AP .

. John Minchillo / AP

John Minchillo / AP

At least nine cases of the omicron variant have now been identified in five states in the United States

Health officials in Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York all reported new cases of the highly mutated strain of the coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the first domestic case of the variant was found in California. .

Hawaii became the fifth state in the country to report a variant case, shortly after authorities in New York announced they had identified five confirmed cases in the state.

According to Hawaii health officials, the individual is a resident of O’ahu with moderate symptoms. They had previously been infected with COVID-19 and would not have been vaccinated.

The individual is currently in isolation at home and has not been hospitalized, state epidemiologist Dr Sarah Kemble said. The individual had no travel history.

“This is not a cause for panic, but it is a cause for concern. It is a reminder that the pandemic is on. We must protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, by wearing masks, by distancing ourselves as best we can and avoiding large crowds, ”the health director said. Dr. Elizabeth Char in a statement.

The cases discovered in New York are all “mild”

The New York cases were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul during a joint press conference with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Health officials say all cases are mild as individuals recover at home.

“Be clear: this is not a cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread, ”Hochul said in a tweet. “Get your shot. Get your booster. Wear your mask.”

New York health officials said one of the state’s five cases involved a 67-year-old woman with “mild symptoms.” The woman had traveled to South Africa and received at least one dose of the vaccine, Hochul said.

The woman returned to the United States on November 25 and tested positive on Tuesday.

Hochul told reporters that state health officials have identified four cases in the New York area.

“We knew it was going to happen in New York State at some point,” Hochul said. “We’re ready for it. It’s no surprise.”

Colorado reports omicron case in resident who traveled to several southern African countries

Earlier Thursday, Colorado health officials announced the first case of the omicron variant in the state, marking the third confirmed case in the United States after two cases were confirmed in California and Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Public Health and Environment said the case involved a woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to several countries in southern Africa. Officials say the woman tested positive a day after returning to Colorado.

The woman is showing minor symptoms and is currently in isolation at her home.

The woman was reportedly fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not received a booster. People who were in close contact with the woman were ordered to self-isolate, health officials said. None have tested positive so far.

Minnesota Reports Omicron Case in Resident Who Attended New York Convention

Minnesota officials have also identified a case of omicron in that state. Laboratory tests identified the case in a Hennepin County resident who had recently returned from New York City, the Minnesota Department of Health said.

“This news is worrying, but it is not a surprise,” Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know this virus is highly infectious and is moving rapidly around the world. Minnesotans know what to do to protect each other now, get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask inside, and get a booster.

Officials said the individual was an adult male who was vaccinated and tested for the coronavirus on November 24 after developing mild symptoms (which have since resolved) on November 22.

The individual said he traveled to New York and attended the Anime NYC convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, officials said, adding that epidemiologists in Minnesota would continue to investigate the case in conjunction with New York City and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that the convention required all attendees to be vaccinated and also required masks.

“We have to assume that there is a community spread of the variant in our city,” de Blasio said, adding that local officials are working closely with event planners, the state and the CDC.

He and New York Gov. Hochul encouraged those at the Javits Center on the days of the convention to get tested.

Minnesota Department of Health officials have said their surveillance program is one of the most powerful in the country, making it likely that Minnesota would be among the first states to find the variant.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the discovery further underscores the importance of taking action to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state. These include getting vaccinated and boostered if eligible, wearing well-fitting masks in indoor public places and crowded outdoor areas, getting tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to coronavirus, and washing your hands frequently. .

The Minnesota announcement comes a day after California reported the first case of omicron in the United States, in an individual who recently returned from South Africa.

This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/12/02/1060883099/minnesota-omicron-variant-confirmed-new-york-city-traveler The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos