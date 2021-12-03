Vietnam Airlines launches non-stop flights to the United States





Next year, flying from the United States to Vietnam will be easier than ever, thanks to the launch of new non-stop flights by two Vietnamese air carriers from the West Coast. Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways, both based in Hanoi, plan to operate routes to San Francisco in 2022.

In fact, Vietnam Airlines’ first US route is already officially underway. Earlier this week, the carrier launched its maiden flight from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco International Airport. The flight, already known to be a rare non-stop route, was historic in other ways as well: it was the very first scheduled flight operated between the United States and Vietnam. The route’s launch marks a new milestone for Vietnam Airlines and Vietnamese aviation, airline CEO Le Hong Ha said in a statement on Monday.

The carrier will make two flights per week on the route with a widebody Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. On board, the aircraft will be equipped with 28 reclining business class seats, 35 premium economy class seats and 211 regular economy class seats, according to industry site Airline Geeks; Economy class seat fares will start at approximately $ 1,000 for round-trip flights. Although not a stopover, the journey is still quite long: on the eastbound journey, flight times are almost 14 hours, while westbound flights will last almost 17 hours. hours, according to Airline Geeks. In honor of its new California destination, the airline also announced that it will serve Napa Valley wine on board, along with cheeses and other dishes from the United States.

Vietnam Airlines is also a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which includes carriers like Delta and Air France. This means that American travelers can redeem Delta SkyMiles to book flights on Vietnam Airlines or earn Delta miles by traveling with the Hanoi-based airline.

While the carrier will eventually expand the route to operate seven days a week, those plans are currently on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Also potentially in the works? A second route, possibly between Los Angeles and Hanoi, reports Airline Geeks.

According to the Vietnam Plus media, the road has been in preparation for 20 years. During this period, Vietnam Airlines has grown to become one of the largest carriers in Southeast Asia, with 29 international destinations in its route network. We are grateful to Vietnam Airlines for making San Francisco their number one destination in the United States, and we are confident this new service will be a success, said Ivar C. Satero, director of SFO, in a statement.

Additionally, with the launch of its route to San Francisco, Vietnam Airlines beat competitor Bamboo Airways, which also struggled to ensure a regular non-stop route to the west coast. Bamboo Airways, a much newer and growing company founded in 2017, made a first test flight in September between Hanoi and San Francisco. Although this first test flight was a success, the carrier is still awaiting official clearance from the FAA to launch a regular route.

First, Bamboo Airways is scheduled to perform several more demonstration flights from Hanoi and Da Nang to San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles, according to Airline Geeks, with the hope of launching one of the nonstop routes in early 2022. Similar to Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways’ inaugural route will likely be a non-stop flight from Ho Chi Minh City to SFO, as the airline signed a memorandum of understanding with San Francisco airport officials in September to launch this route. next year.

But the similarities don’t end there: Bamboo Airways also uses a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its flights to the United States, also equipped with three cabin classes: business class with reclining seats, premium economy class and regular economy class. . The airline plans to start with four flights per week on the route, hoping to expand service to seven days a week soon, pending government approvals.

