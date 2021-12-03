Cassie’s restraining order helped me out





Be clear about your coming out. Colton Underwood knows he could take a hit for his new series, Coming Out Colton, following his drama with ex Cassie Randolph. However, he also knows that he might not even have revealed his homosexuality if it hadn’t happened.

I think it was sort of a huge wake-up call. I’m sad it even got to this point where it must have been my wake-up call and affecting other people in my life was kind of the moment I realized I had to get out, Underwood , 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new Netflix series. Obviously, I would have liked to have had the courage to go out without having to be pushed.

Randolph, 26, who met the former NFL star in season 23 of The Bachelor, filed a restraining order against her in September 2020, four months after their split. In November of the same year, the former couple struck a private deal and the order was dropped. He publicly revealed his homosexuality in April 2021.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. Shutterstock (2)

I think that moment was an awareness, like, what are you doing with your life? It’s not who you are. This is not what you are doing. Like, why are you in this situation right now? ‘ he told us. Basically, it was because I was not myself. I wasn’t true to who I was and I wasn’t really in a good position.

This time around he’s ready to show who he really is with his new series, but it wasn’t an easy decision to do another reality show.

There was a lot of thinking, but I really realized my story and who I was. I was always told who I was all my life, whatever [during] football or church, then obviously on The Bachelor, he explained. I felt it was important for me to be reconciled. and really come to terms with who I am and say, hey, this is actually who I am. And for the first time, I’m going to let people really see it.

After his interview with Good Morning America, Underwood faced a bit of backlash and knows it could happen when the new series drops. However, this time around it is different.

Netflix

At this point in my life, I’m so happy and in such a good position, said the author of First Time Us, noting that he now has more support than ever between his blended friends and family. It was a huge thing that I didn’t realize what I was wearing, but I had to compartmentalize a lot of my life. You know my friends from high school can never meet my friends from college. And then I would use lies or secrets against people, saying, like, hey, I can’t go out tonight because I’m hanging out with them. And then I would tell them that I was hanging out with my other friends. It was so stressful, like all these little lies added up.

He continued: Once I could just be myself and not have to worry about who’s talking to whom, I can be honest and real with people, that was precious.

Coming Out Colton debuts on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

