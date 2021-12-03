UK Weather: There is a snow hazard from hail and possible heavy rain, the Weather Service says.





The UK Meteorological Agency forecast is for snow until next week and mid-December.

Tuesday (December 7th) White objects can land when cold weather returns with heavy rain that can turn to snow in the highlands.

In the UK, snow may reach lower levels until Thursday, December 16.

Read More: Truck Crash With Central Reservation Between Bristol And Bath

Prior to that, hail could be seen tomorrow (Saturday, December 4) in parts of the Southwest.

Below you will find the latest forecasts for Bristol, Southwest and England from the Meteorological Agency.

Today (Friday) Bristol will be cloudy with the sun starting to rise late in the morning. It is mostly dry, but there may be some rain around 8pm. The highest temperature is 10 degrees and the lowest temperature is 5 degrees.

A few showers are expected on Saturday before the skies clear with highs of 7C and lows of 4C.

A cloudy start, 7C/2C followed by a bright Sunday.

On Monday (9C/4C) there will be some rain around the city and on Tuesday (10C/5) it will rain heavily.

AccuWeather chief forecaster John Gresiak said the Arctic cold weather could cause up to 15 centimeters of snow in some hilly areas.

He told Express: “On Friday nights and Saturdays, the system is most likely to generate some snow, mainly in northern areas and higher altitudes.

“The Scottish Highlands are the areas most likely to receive snow.

“It’s expected to be around 3-6 inches at high altitude, and less at low altitude.

“The cold air comes from Iceland and the area around Greenland, so it’s called cold air at sea because of the trajectory of the water arriving in the UK.

“A passageway over water changes the temperature of the air near the surface so that coastal and low-lying areas are not as cold as at higher altitudes.

“Western Scotland will see a cold and snowy head-to-head match. The coldest air over the weekend is likely to warm up somewhat after that.”

Weather Bureau Southwest Weather Forecast

Today: Starts wet and cloudy with rain, drizzle and mountain fog. Gloucestershire and Wiltshire get a few brighter spells at lunchtime, but more heavy rains in Devon and Cornwall in the afternoon. The wind begins to blow over Cornwall and southern Devon. Maximum temperature 12C.

Tonight: Rain this evening in Southern County, then dry overnight before a shower later. It is windy in the west, especially on some coasts, with temperatures below freezing. Minimum temperature 3C.

Saturday: A mix of sunshine and showers is locally heavy with a risk of hail, especially to the west and near the coast. I can feel the cold energy in the bitter northwest wind. Maximum temperature 8C.

Sunday-Tuesday Outlook: On Sunday, it is drier, sunny and still windy. Monday rain turning into a clear sky. Windy through Tuesday, with occasional more rain. It’s cold.

UK Meteorological Agency long-term forecast

Tuesday, December 7th – Thursday, December 16th

Tuesday will be a rather cold, unstable and windy day with showers and longer periods of rain. Occasionally there is a chance of snowfall in the highlands. Instability will continue for the rest of this period, with wet and windy weather and a brief shower of sunshine and showers. Longer lasting rain spells are possible, sometimes snowing in high places, and sometimes reaching potentially lower levels. It will most likely span south and west at first, but your greatest risk is moving north through the period, where you will see occasional rains. It is generally cold and is mild for a while in the south. It is usually windy with a risk of coastal gale winds. Chances are there will be overnight frost and ice patches.

Friday, December 17 – Friday, December 31

As we enter the Christmas period, some cooler orders are still possible, but temperatures are likely to be near-normal and milder than earlier this month. It will become more stable as Christmas and New Years draw closer, with increased chances of overnight frost and fog during clear spells.

We curate the best stories about the things you love the most and receive them in your inbox every day. Choose what you like here

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/uk-weather-snow-risk-follow-6297020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos