Is the Omicron variant in the United States? Here is a map of where the cases were detected – NBC Chicago





So far, the omicron variant has been detected in several states across the country. Here are the states that have reported confirmed cases as of December 3, 2021.

California

In the United States, the first confirmed case was reported Wednesday, December 1, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.

We knew it was only a matter of time before the first case of omicron was detected in the United States, Dr.Anthony Fauci, America’s foremost infectious disease expert, made the announcement at Home White.

The infected person was identified as a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient on Tuesday night and worked feverishly through the night to put together the genetic sequence.

Minnesota

On Thursday, December 2, the Midwest’s first case of the omicron variant COVID was confirmed in Minnesota, the state Department of Health said Thursday, via a specimen from a resident “with a recent travel history to New York. York “.

According to health officials, the person developed mild symptoms on November 22 and was tested for COVID on November 24. He said he traveled to New York and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention November 19-21 at the Javits Center.

The health department said epidemiologists in Minnesota will continue to investigate alongside New York City and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Colorado

Colorado confirmed its first case on Thursday, December 2.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the woman who recently traveled to Africa has mild symptoms and has been isolated at home. She was fully vaccinated but had not yet received the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

new York

On Thursday, December 2, New York authorities confirmed 5 cases of the omicron variant in the New York metro area, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday evening.

One case was discovered in Suffolk County on Long Island and four in New York: two in Queens, one in Brooklyn and another in the city, she said at a press briefing.

New York City Health Commissioner David Chokshi said the cases indicated there was community spread, adding that the state is sequencing about 15% of all COVID tests, allowing them to “resume these trends over time ”.

Hawaii

On Thursday, December 2, the State of Hawaii confirmed that it had detected the omicron variant in a positive case for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of Oahu with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, but was never vaccinated.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the COVID omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in 23 countries around the world.

Where else has the Omicron variant been detected?

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the omicron COVID variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in 28 countries around the world (note that this map will continue to be updated as and as the situation evolves).

