China, US fight over Biden ‘Democracy Summit’





BEIJING (AP) China and the United States are vying for President Joe Bidens’ upcoming democracy summit, which the ruling Communist Party sees as a challenge to its authoritarian ways.

The party maintains that China has its own form of democracy and plans to release a report titled China: Democracy that Works on Saturday, five days before the opening of Bidens’ two-day virtual meeting with around 110 other governments.

The White House pushed back against Chinese criticism of the Bidens Democracy Summit on Thursday, after a senior Chinese official said he is dividing countries and pointing fingers at others.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said attendees would discuss how to work together to defend democracy around the world.

That’s not why we’re going to apologize, she said.

She was responding to opening remarks by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng at a government-hosted expert forum for foreign journalists in Beijing.

He claims to do this for democracy, Le said, without naming the United States. But it is in fact the complete opposite of democracy. It will do no good for global solidarity, cooperation and development.

Biden has made competition between democracies and autocracies like Russia and China a central theme of his presidency, saying democracies must prove they can deliver. Neither Russia nor China are invited to its summit.

The Communist Party responded by saying its system serves the people of the country, citing its rapid development into a middle-income country and its relative success in limiting the number of deaths from COVID-19. Officials regularly point to failures in American democracy, from gun violence to insurgency on the United States Capitol after the last presidential election.

Bonnie Glaser, a Chinese expert who is director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund in the United States, said the Chinese were correct in seeing the summit as a setback against autocracy and the Chinese political system.

The Chinese Communist Party likely feels threatened by Biden’s democratic rhetoric and feels compelled to reaffirm that it puts the people first, she said in an email. Of course, the people come after the party and the preservation of their role, but that is not said.

The United States has also angered China by including Taiwan at the top. China claims the island’s autonomy as part of its territory and opposes its having contact with foreign governments.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington, DC contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/eecd1cf36fdd6c2a223b584e922871e9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos