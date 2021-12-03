10 new cases of Omicron Covid have been identified in the UK, bringing the total to 42





Little is known about the recently discovered strain, but while the recent signal is positive, there are fears that existing vaccines will not be effective due to high levels of mutation.

Ten more cases of the Omicron mutation were found in the UK, bringing the total to 42 cases nationwide.

The UK Health Security Agency said seven more variant cases were confirmed in the UK and three more in Scotland.

The B.1.1.529 variant, known as Omicron, was first identified in South Africa and has since been reported in at least 19 countries, but is expected to become much more prevalent.

In the UK, cases have been found from Glasgow to Liverpool, Norfolk and London as the government works to prevent the new strain from leaking out of control.

It happens because the early signs show that most micron coronavirus cases are "mild"

The World Health Organization (WHO) found that most omicron coronavirus cases were “mild”, based on early indications.

The official believes there is no evidence that the vaccine’s efficacy diminishes when fighting new strains.

The organization cited by Reuters has suggested that “most” of the cases investigated so far are not serious.

They cautiously added that there is still much unknown about the new strain.

Botswana’s Ministry of Health declared on Tuesday that nearly 80% of cases of the Omicron variant found in Botswana were asymptomatic.

Little is known about the recently discovered strain, but there are fears that existing vaccines will be ineffective due to high levels of mutation.

After the discovery, the government has issued stricter restrictions, including requiring the wearing of masks on public transport.

So far, all confirmed cases in the UK have been tested and are being quarantined with contacts.

UKHSA CEO Dr Jenny Harries said: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the impact of this mutation on communicable diseases, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

Vaccination is very important in strengthening defenses against this new strain. Take the first, second, third or booster jab without delay.

“As per a change in the JCVI advice yesterday, an additional dose for anyone 18 years of age or older is now recommended at least three months after the last basic course jab.

So far, all confirmed cases in the UK have been tested and quarantined with contacts

“To protect yourself, your family and your community, accept this offer as soon as you receive the invitation.

Wear a mask in accordance with government guidelines, including public transport and shops, to break the chain of infection and slow the spread of this new strain.

It is very likely that we will find more cases in the coming days as we see them in other countries worldwide and increase case detection through intensive contact tracing.

“That’s why it’s important that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is immediately isolated and tested for PCR.

